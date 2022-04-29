When will Rams be picking on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft?

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off winning Super Bowl 56 last February. They had an all-in attitude and it paid off with the 2022 Lombardi Trophy. From their team building over the past few seasons, they were without a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They came into the draft with eight draft picks, but only one selection before the fourth round. On Friday, the only pick they have is a third-rounder.

Los Angeles Rams Day 2 picks

Third round, No. 40 (104)

The Rams have a pretty solid roster coming off a championship and from free agency signings. Even so, they could still use depth on their roster. Their biggest needs remain offensive line, linebacker, and cornerback.

Targets for Los Angeles could include Memphis OG Dylan Parham, Penn State OT Rasheed Walker, Oklahoma MLB Brian Asamoah, Nebraska OLB JoJo Domann and Alabama CB Jalyn Armour-Davis.