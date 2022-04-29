When will Raiders be picking on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft?

The Davante Adams trade left the Las Vegas Raiders with only one pick in the first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft. But hey, that’s part of the cost of acquiring arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. Here’s whom the Raiders might consider selecting with their one Day 2 pick.

Las Vegas Raiders Day 2 picks

Third Round No. 22 (86)

The Raiders appear set at the offensive skill positions. But they could use some help both on the offensive line and in the secondary. The former is probably a bigger priority, so keep an eye out for interior linemen such as Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke, Oklahoma’s Marquis Hayes or UCLA’s Sean Rhyan. For defensive backs, Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant would be a fantastic get in the third round. The same goes for Pittsburgh’s Damarri Mathis. This isn’t a great draft class for safeties, but if the Raiders miss out on Bryant, they could select his Bearcats teammate in safety Bryan Cook.