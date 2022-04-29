 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When will Browns be picking on Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft?

Cleveland didn’t have a pick in the first round. We highlight the Browns picks on Day 2 on Friday night.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

About a month before the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns sent away their first-round draft pick to Houston franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson. That acquisition left them without a first-rounder this year, so the Browns’ first pick of this draft will come at No. 44. Cleveland has two picks on Day 2; here are a few possibilities for them tonight.

Cleveland Browns Day 2 picks

Second Round No. 12 (44)
Third Round No. 14 (78)
Third Round No. 35 (99)

If you are going to go all out to acquire a high-profile quarterback, you better surround him with some good receiving options. The Browns don’t have an established secondary option beyond Amari Cooper, so they could use their second-round pick on a wideout such as Georgia’s George Pickens, Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore, or Alabama’s John Metchie III. If they want to wait at WR, the Browns could choose to grab a pass-rusher such as Michigan’s David Ojabo in the second round. He has first-round upside, but a recent Achilles tear has caused his stock to understandably drop. Other edge rushers who could be in Cleveland’s sights include USC’s Drake Jackson and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe.

