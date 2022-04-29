Who is the best second round draft pick ever in the NFL?

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has concluded and we are on to Day 2. The second and third rounds will take place on Friday, April 30th. The first round is noted as producing the best future talent in the NFL. The second round doesn’t have the same reputation, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t talent in the second round of drafts. This begs the question, who is the best draft pick from the second round in NFL history?

There have been a lot of notable second-round picks that have gone on to prolific professional careers. TE Rob Gronkowski, QB Brett Favre, DE Michael Strahan, LB Mike Singletary WR Davante Adams and RB LeSean McCoy were all selected in the second round of their respective drafts.

The best second-round pick of all time is arguably retired QB Drew Brees. He was picked with the 32nd overall selection in the 2001 NFL Draft which was the first pick in the second round. His height and his lack of arm strength were reasons that Brees fell down the rankings. After tearing his labrum in the final year of his rookie deal, Brees signed a contract in New Orleans. He went on to set the NFL all-time record in passing yards (80,358), completed passes (7,142) and ranked second in career touchdown passes with 571. Could someone be selected on Friday that will be the next Brees? Only time will tell.