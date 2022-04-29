Patriots trade up, draft WR Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick

The New England Patriots are going with a WR in round two of the 2022 NFL Draft by selecting Tyquan Thornton.

Scouting Report

The 6-foot-2 Thornton is a speed merchant. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He combines that speed and his rangy build to get away from defenders or sky above them and bring the ball in with his large catch radius. He needs to work on getting stronger and improving against press coverage, but Thornton gives the Patriots a legitimate big-play threat out wide.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

Thornton will have to fight for snaps behind the likes of DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, but there is always room for another deep threat in New England’s WR corps. He’s a decent dynasty buy and could become a true impact player if he adds strength and refines his route-running. He probably won’t carry much fantasy impact this fall.