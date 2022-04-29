Joel Embiid out with orbital fracture, mild concussion after Game 6 win over Raptors

Per Shams Charania, Philadelphia 76’ers center Joel Embiid will miss at least the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals after an injury suffered last night.

The Sixers star was a key piece in the 132-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Thursday night to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 30, 2022

Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in the Game 6 clincher, but took this hit from a driving Pascal Siakam late in the fourth period with the game well in hand.

Joel Embiid broke a bone around his eyeball along with a concussion after this elbow from Pascal Siakam, and is out indefinitely. Sixers Heat series starts Monday pic.twitter.com/zTeURJfvwn — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 30, 2022

It’s a brutal break for a team that had fought off plenty of demons with their win after going up 3-0 on the Raptors, but then dropping the next two games. Embiid is still potentially the MVP of the league, though is likely to finish behind Nikola Jokic despite his outstanding season.

For the regular season, he averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while remaining as one of the true defensive forces in the league. Game 1 is in Miami on Monday, and the Heat will be strongly favored as long as “The Process” remains off the court.