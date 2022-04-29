 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Joel Embiid out with orbital fracture, mild concussion after Game 6 win over Raptors

The Sixers star got through the first round of the playoffs, but now will be on the bench to start the series with the Miami Heat

By Collin Sherwin
/ new
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers smiles in the final minutes of second half of Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Per Shams Charania, Philadelphia 76’ers center Joel Embiid will miss at least the first game of the Eastern Conference semifinals after an injury suffered last night.

The Sixers star was a key piece in the 132-97 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Thursday night to advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in the Game 6 clincher, but took this hit from a driving Pascal Siakam late in the fourth period with the game well in hand.

It’s a brutal break for a team that had fought off plenty of demons with their win after going up 3-0 on the Raptors, but then dropping the next two games. Embiid is still potentially the MVP of the league, though is likely to finish behind Nikola Jokic despite his outstanding season.

For the regular season, he averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while remaining as one of the true defensive forces in the league. Game 1 is in Miami on Monday, and the Heat will be strongly favored as long as “The Process” remains off the court.

