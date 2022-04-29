Bears draft WR Velus Jones Jr. with No. 71 pick

The Chicago Bears went wide receiver with their No. 71 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft as they selected former Tennessee Volunteer wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. After losing Allen Robinson in free agency, wide receiver became a big need in Chicago. The Bears want to give their young, promising quarterback Justin Fields some weapons in the passing game. This is a project with a ton of upside for the Bears.

Scouting Report

Jones had a stellar 2021-22 season as he was named First Team All-SEC and was invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl where he was a Reese’s Senior Bowl All-American as a punt returner. That shows what kind of versatility he has. Jones is an extremely speedy receiver who can make big plays down the field. He’ll need to improve on his route running as he’s a bit raw for now.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

While Jones has a ton of upside, I don't see him having too big of a fantasy impact in his first year. This could be a good waiver pick-up down the road as the season goes on, but I expect him to have more of a role on special teams early on.