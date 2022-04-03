How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400 via live stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will head down to Richmond, Virginia for the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway The race is set for Sunday, April 3rd with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will broadcast on FOX. The race usually lasts right at three hours. Alex Bowman is the reigning winner from 2021 and ran the race in 3:06:57.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Toyota Owners 400 live stream

Date: April 3rd

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Channel: FOX

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App