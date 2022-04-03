 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR’s Toyota Owners 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Aric Almirola (#10 Stewart Haas Racing Rush/Mobil Delvac 1 Ford) leads a pack of cars through turn 10 during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 27, 2022 at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will head down to Richmond, Virginia for the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway The race is set for Sunday, April 3rd with the green flag dropping at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will broadcast on FOX. The race usually lasts right at three hours. Alex Bowman is the reigning winner from 2021 and ran the race in 3:06:57.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Toyota Owners 400 live stream

Date: April 3rd
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Channel: FOX
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

2022 Toyota Owners 400, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Kyle Larson +900 +225 -125
Chase Elliott +900 +225 -125
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 +275 -110
Kyle Busch +1000 +275 -110
Joey Logano +1000 +275 +100
William Byron +1100 +300 +125
Tyler Reddick +1200 +330 +150
Ross Chastain +1200 +330 +150
Denny Hamlin +1200 +330 +130
Ryan Blaney +1300 +350 +160
Christopher Bell +1400 +380 +175
Kevin Harvick +1800 +500 +200
Chase Briscoe +1800 +500 +200
Alex Bowman +1800 +500 +200
Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +300
Aric Almirola +3000 +850 +380
Austin Dillon +4000 +1100 +500
Austin Cindric +4000 +1100 +500
A.J. Allmendinger +4000 +1100 +500
Kurt Busch +5000 +1400 +600
Erik Jones +5000 +1400 +600
Brad Keselowski +7000 +2000 +800
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +10000 +2800 +1200
Cole Custer +10000 +2800 +1200
Chris Buescher +10000 +2800 +1200
Justin Haley +15000 +4000 +1800
Harrison Burton +15000 +4000 +1800
Bubba Wallace +15000 +4000 +1800
Todd Gilliland +20000 +5500 +2500
Michael McDowell +30000 +9000 +3500
Corey Lajoie +30000 +9000 +3500
Ty Dillon +50000 +14000 +6000
Greg Biffle +50000 +14000 +6000
Landon Cassill +100000 +30000 +13000
Garrett Smithley +100000 +30000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000

