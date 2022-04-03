Full card for Night 2 of Wrestlemania 38

The biggest extravaganza in the world of wrestling is finally here with Wrestlemania 38 coming live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Like the previous two years, the WWE spectacle will be a two-night event with Night 1 taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Night 2 happening on Sunday, April 3. The main show for both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The main event of Night 2 and thus the entire weekend will be the epic clash between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a winner-take-all, title unification match. This will serve as the culmination of a rivalry that has spanned back seven years and has main evented two prior Wrestlemania’s during that stretch.

This night will also have a celebrity edge to it. Jackass star Johnny Knoxville will step into the squared circle to face Sami Zayn, blowing off a three-month feud that began before the Royal Rumble in January. We’ll also get Smackdown commentator and former NFL punter Pat McAfee stepping into the ring to face Austin Theory in singles action.

Full list of Night 2 matches*

Title Unification Match - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Alpha Academy

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Queen Zelina/Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks/Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan vs. Natalya/Shayna Baszler

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Anything goes match)

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

*Card subject to change