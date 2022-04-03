What time Night 2 of Wrestlemania 38 starts, when main event starts on Sunday

The biggest extravaganza in the world of wrestling is finally here with Wrestlemania 38 coming live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Like the previous two years, the WWE spectacle will be a two-night event with Night 1 taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Night 2 happening on Sunday, April 3.

The main show for Night 2 on Sunday will begin at 8 p.m. ET. and will stream live on Peacock. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads. Currently, five matches and a highly anticipated segment will be on tap for Saturday’s show. With the two-night setup, each match will get plenty of breathing room.

The definitive main event for the evening will be the titanic clash between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns where the titles will be unified afterwards. The WWE is going to make sure that this match gets plenty of time, so expect it to begin anywhere from 11-11:15 p.m. ET.

Full list of Night 2 matches*

Title Unification Match - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. The Alpha Academy

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Queen Zelina/Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks/Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan vs. Natalya/Shayna Baszler

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville (Anything goes match)

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

*Card subject to change