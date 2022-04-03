Wrestlemania 38 predictions: Who will win Lesnar vs. Reigns main event?

Wrestlemania 38 is finally here, with the “Showcase of the Immortals” coming from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Like the previous two years the show will be a two-night event with Night 1 taking place on Saturday, April 2 and Night 2 taking place on Sunday, April 3.

Sunday’s card will culminate with the epic, winner-take-all main event as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will collide with Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title unification match.

As always with WWE pay-per-views, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We take a look at the 10 questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash below and provide our picks.

Who will win?

Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns

It truly is a coin flip as to who will walk out of AT&T Stadium standing on top with belts. Given that Reigns has been Universal Champion since August of 2020, one would imagine that this will be where that Reigns comes to an end. We’ll go with the Beast.

Method of Victory

Pinfall

Submission

Disqualification

Who will have the first pinfall attempt?

Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns

Which move will be successfully hit first?

F5

Spear

How many times will Brock Lesnar successfully hit the F5?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

How many Spears will be successfully hit by Reigns?

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Will either title be used as a weapon during the match?

Yes

No

Will an announcers’ table be broken during the match?

Yes

No

It won’t be a WWE main event without all of the bells and whistles that usually accompany it. That includes the announce table inevitably being broken.

Who will Paul Heyman leave with?

Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns

Neither

Both

During this feud, they’ve already played the betrayal card with Paul Heyman. The manager switched allegiances from Reigns to Lesnar in the winter, only for him to double-cross Lesnar and go back to Reigns at the Royal Rumble. It’s hard to imagine they play that card again at Wrestlemania. Heyman stays put with the Bloodline.

Who will physically interfere in the match?

Bobby Lashley

Paul Heyman

Jimmy and/or Jey Uso

Seth Freakin Rollins

Goldberg

Other/Nobody physically interferes

If this is the end of the road for Reigns record Universal title reign, they will throw everything at the wall in a main event that will probably go over 30 minutes. That includes both members of The Usos interfering on behalf of their cousin one last time.

