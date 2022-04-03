How much will the winner of the Valero Texas Open win in 2022

The 2022 Valero Open is down to the final day, and the last event before The Masters also gives players their very last opportunity to qualify for the first major of the year.
It’s a standard prize money event compared to most tour stops, with $8.6 million up for grabs and the usual 18% going to the winner meaning a check for $1,548,000 comes with the trophy.
Any winner will also be exempt on the PGA Tour through the end of the 2024 season, and also gets a spot in the 2022 PGA Championship, as well as the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i.
Four golfers enter the last day tied at -10 for the top spot in Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Dylan Frittelli, and J.J. Spaun. Scott Stallings is at -9 and Matt Kuchar is in sixth place at -8.
At DraftKings Sportsbook Hossler is the chalk at +425, with Frittelli +450, Snedeker +600, and Spaun +650. Stallings checks in at +900, with Kuchar and the -7 Gary Woodland both at +1800.
Here’s what the prize money breakdown looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net.
1: $1,548,000
2: $937,400
3: $593,400
4: $421,400
5: $352,600
6: $311,750
7: $290,250
8: $268,750
9: $251,550
10: $234,350
11: $217,150
12: $199,950
13: $182,750
14: $165,550
15: $156,950
16: $148,350
17: $139,750
18: $131,150
19: $122,550
20: $113,950
21: $105,350
22: $96,750
23: $89,870
24: $82,990
25: $76,110
26: $69,230
27: $66,650
28: $64,070
29: $61,490
30: $58,910
31: $56,330
32: $53,750
33: $51,170
34: $49,020
35: $46,870
36: $44,720
37: $42,570
38: $40,850
39: $39,130
40: $37,410
41: $35,690
42: $33,970
43: $32,250
44: $30,530
45: $28,810
46: $27,090
47: $25,370
48: $23,994
49: $22,790
50: $22,102
51: $21,586
52: $21,070
53: $20,726
54: $20,382
55: $20,210
56: $20,038
57: $19,866
58: $19,694
59: $19,522
60: $19,350
61: $19,178
62: $19,006
63: $18,834
64: $18,662
65: $18,490