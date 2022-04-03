How much will the winner of the Valero Texas Open win in 2022

The 2022 Valero Open is down to the final day, and the last event before The Masters also gives players their very last opportunity to qualify for the first major of the year.

It’s a standard prize money event compared to most tour stops, with $8.6 million up for grabs and the usual 18% going to the winner meaning a check for $1,548,000 comes with the trophy.

Any winner will also be exempt on the PGA Tour through the end of the 2024 season, and also gets a spot in the 2022 PGA Championship, as well as the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i.

Four golfers enter the last day tied at -10 for the top spot in Brandt Snedeker, Beau Hossler, Dylan Frittelli, and J.J. Spaun. Scott Stallings is at -9 and Matt Kuchar is in sixth place at -8.

At DraftKings Sportsbook Hossler is the chalk at +425, with Frittelli +450, Snedeker +600, and Spaun +650. Stallings checks in at +900, with Kuchar and the -7 Gary Woodland both at +1800.

Here’s what the prize money breakdown looks like based off this list from The Golf News Net.

1: $1,548,000

2: $937,400

3: $593,400

4: $421,400

5: $352,600

6: $311,750

7: $290,250

8: $268,750

9: $251,550

10: $234,350

11: $217,150

12: $199,950

13: $182,750

14: $165,550

15: $156,950

16: $148,350

17: $139,750

18: $131,150

19: $122,550

20: $113,950

21: $105,350

22: $96,750

23: $89,870

24: $82,990

25: $76,110

26: $69,230

27: $66,650

28: $64,070

29: $61,490

30: $58,910

31: $56,330

32: $53,750

33: $51,170

34: $49,020

35: $46,870

36: $44,720

37: $42,570

38: $40,850

39: $39,130

40: $37,410

41: $35,690

42: $33,970

43: $32,250

44: $30,530

45: $28,810

46: $27,090

47: $25,370

48: $23,994

49: $22,790

50: $22,102

51: $21,586

52: $21,070

53: $20,726

54: $20,382

55: $20,210

56: $20,038

57: $19,866

58: $19,694

59: $19,522

60: $19,350

61: $19,178

62: $19,006

63: $18,834

64: $18,662

65: $18,490