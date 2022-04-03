 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

JJ Yeley (17) Chevrolet racing down the backstretch during the Go Bowling 250 on September 11, 2021, at the Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, VA. Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 3 with the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 400 laps around the .75-mile track and usually lasts about three hours.

In 2018 Kyle Busch won the race with a time of 3:08:01. Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in the 2019 race with a time of 3:00:16. The race was moved in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned in 2021. Alex Bowman is the reigning champion and he finished the race in 3:06:57.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied with +1000 odds and round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the race. Bowman has a decent shot at repeating with +1800 odds.

