What time is the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, April 3 with the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live. The race is 400 laps around the .75-mile track and usually lasts about three hours.

In 2018 Kyle Busch won the race with a time of 3:08:01. Martin Truex Jr. took the checkered flag in the 2019 race with a time of 3:00:16. The race was moved in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned in 2021. Alex Bowman is the reigning champion and he finished the race in 3:06:57.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are tied for the best odds to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. are all tied with +1000 odds and round out the drivers with the top-five best odds to win the race. Bowman has a decent shot at repeating with +1800 odds.