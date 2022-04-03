No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn preview, picks for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball championship game will feature the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks against the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies in Minneapolis on Sunday, April 3rd. UConn reached the Final Four for the 14th consecutive season but hasn’t won the national title since they won four in a row from 2013-16. South Carolina won it all more recently in 2017 and is favored to win their second national championship.

Game date: Sunday, April 3

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks 34-2 (15-1 SEC)

First Round: 79-21 vs. No. 16 Howard

Second Round: 49-33 vs. No. 8 Miami

Third Round: 69-61 vs. No. 5 North Carolina

Regional Final: 80-50 vs. No. 10 Creighton

Final Four: 72-59 vs. No. 1 Louisville

Leading scorer: Aliyah Boston (17 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: South Carolina won five NCAA Tournament games by an average margin of 37 points per game.

The Gamecocks rolled through their path to the title game with victories by 10 or more points in four of their five games. Aliyah Boston continues to put up huge numbers as she scored 23 points with 18 rebounds in the Final Four victory over the Louisville Cardinals. Her streak of double-doubles ended at 27 games in a 30-point win in the Elite Eight round over the Creighton Bluejays.

No. 2 UConn Huskies 30-5 (16-1 Big East)

First Round: 83-38 vs. No. 15 Mercer

Second Round: 52-47 vs. No. 7 UCF

Third Round: 75-58 vs. No. 3 Indiana

Regional Final: 91-87 vs. No. 1 NC State (2 OT)

Final Four: 63-58 vs. No. 1 Stanford

Leading scorer: Christyn Williams (14.6 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Christyn Williams scored double-digit points in all five NCAA Tournament games, and Paige Bueckers put up at least nine in each of them.

UConn certainly has not had an easy path to get to this point and if the Huskies come away with a victory on Sunday night, that means they beat three No. 1 seeds in their route to a championship. The Huskies rank No. 3 nationally in field goal percentage, and they’re a much better shooting team than South Carolina from the floor.

March Madness Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Point spread: South Carolina -4

Point Total: 126.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -180, UConn +155

The Pick

Against The Spread Pick: UConn +4

Point total pick: Under 126.5

Pick to Win: UConn

Oddsmakers project this to be a close game, and the Huskies are certainly more battle tested in tight moments during this NCAA Tournaments with three of their five games decided by 5 points or less, and that experience will be the difference in the final minutes. It also doesn’t hurt that Geno Auriemma is 11-0 in national championship games at UConn. Three of the last four national title games featured less than 126.5 total points, and neither team in this matchup has allowed more than 61 points to be scored in this tournament. Let’s go with the under as well.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.