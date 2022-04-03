How UConn reached the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball national championship game

In a tale of two programs, No. 2 UConn will take on No. 1 South Carolina in the 2022 NCAA Women’s National Championship game. The Huskies are the epitome of a dominant basketball program. While UConn is looking for its 12th national title, South Carolina will be trying for its second in program history. The Huskies had lost in the Final Four the last four seasons and are back in their first championship game since UConn beat Syracuse 82-51 in 2016. The Huskies have been to 11 National Championship games and have never lost.

Regular season

UConn had a “down” year with a 25-5 record in the regular season. Their first loss of the season came against South Carolina in November 2021. The Huskies struggled with their non-conference games with four of their losses coming outside of the Big East. Even so, they ended the regular season on a 10-game win streak and a dominant 30-point victory over Villanova in the Big East conference championship game.

NCAA Tournament

The Huskies began the postseason with the same momentum they ended the regular season with as they picked up a 45-point win over No. 15 Mercer. The second round against No. 7 UCF didn’t go as smoothly as they escaped with a 52-47 win. Their third-round game against No. 3 Indiana looked more par for the course as they cruised to a 75-58 victory.

Then, UConn started a gauntlet of games. In the Elite Eight, they took on No. 1 NC State and pulled off the double-overtime 91-87 win. They edged out No. 1 Stanford in the Final Four 63-58. Now, the Huskies prepare to face their third No. 1 seed in a row as they take on No. 1 South Carolina for the championship.

Key players

G Christyn Williams (14.6 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game)

G Paige Bueckers (14.6 ppg, 4.1 assists per game)

G Azzi Fudd (12.5 ppg, 2.8 rebounds per game)

F Olivia Nelson-Ododa (9.3 ppg, 7.6 rebounds per game and 3.6 assists per game)