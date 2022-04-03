How the public is betting No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Championship game

It’ll be the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the No. 2 UConn Huskies in the 2022 women’s NCAA Tournament championship game, with the Gamecocks favored at the moment per DraftKings Sportsbook. South Carolina has won two of the last three meetings between the schools, but UConn has never lost a championship game in men’s or women’s tournament history.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting on Sunday’s title game, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

South Carolina -4: 68% of handle, 44% of bets

UConn +4: 32% of handle, 56% of bets

Is the public right?

South Carolina had a minor challenge with UNC in the Sweet 16 but has otherwise looked like a machine. It’s easy to take the Gamecocks against the spread if you believe they’ll win the game anyway, since the odds are better and the line isn’t outrageous. If you’re backing UConn, the moneyline odds are far superior to the spread line.

Over/Under

Total Over 125.5: 32% of handle, 58% of bets

Total Under 125.5: 68% of handle, 42% of bets

Is the public right?

South Carolina averaged 71.1 points per game this season and has been quite consistent about this outside of the tournament game against Miami. UConn got off to a horrendous start against Stanford but managed to turn things around. The Huskies are averaging 74.5 points per game this year. If those averages say anything, this line might be a bit too low to feel comfortable about the under.

Moneyline

USC Moneyline -180: 63% of handle, 58% of bets

UConn Moneyline +155: 37% of handle, 42% of bets

Is the public right?

The Huskies have never lost a championship game in program history on either the men’s or women’s side. It’s true there’s a first time for everything, and this might be that time. Backing the Gamecocks here would be a good idea if you think it’ll be a game that comes down to the last shot.

