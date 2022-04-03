Wrestlemania 38: Live updates, results from Night 2 of annual spectacle

The “Showcase of the Immortals” has once again arrived for the WWE with Wrestlemania 38 taking place from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Like the last two years, this is a two-night event with Night 1 taking place on Saturday and Night 2 taking place on Sunday.

Eight matches will headline the grand spectacle in north Texas for Night 2 tonight. The marquee, main event match of the entire weekend will be an epic title unification match as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar clashes with Universal Champion Roman Reigns one last time at Wrestlemania. Other championship battles includes a fatal four-war for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and a triple-threat for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

We’ll also get celebrities like Johnny Knoxville and Pat McAfee stepping into the ring on top of a showdown between Edge and AJ Styles. You’ll also have a chance to win up to $25,000 in DraftKings Sportsbook free-to-play Wrestlemania pool where you’ll have to answer 10 questions correctly about Sunday’s main event between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Here are the matches and results from Night 2 of Wrestlemania 38:

Title unification match - WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship - Queen Zelina/Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks/Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley/Liv Morgan vs. Natalya/Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championship - RK-Bro (c) vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn (Anything goes match)

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

The New Day vs. Sheamus/Ridge Holland (w/ Butch)