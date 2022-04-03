 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for 2022 Masters

The field is set for the 2022 Masters, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By Erik Buchinger
PGA: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - Fourth Round Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

A tradition unlike any other returns, as the 2022 Masters is back on your TV screens this week. The major your friend that loves golf is obsessed with takes place from April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Jon Rahm of Spain as the favorite to win this year’s event with +800 odds. He has never won The Masters in his career, though he’s finished inside the top 10 four times in a row. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champ and is tied for the 12th best odds at +2500 heading into the tournament.

Tiger Woods is tied for the 18th-best odds at +4000, and he may return to the course for the first time since 2020 due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Masters, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Masters Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +850 +200 +100
Scottie Scheffler +1200 +300 +140
Cameron Smith +1400 +330 +150
Justin Thomas +1400 +330 +150
Dustin Johnson +1600 +350 +170
Rory McIlroy +1600 +350 +170
Viktor Hovland +1800 +400 +190
Brooks Koepka +1800 +400 +190
Jordan Spieth +1800 +400 +190
Xander Schauffele +2000 +400 +200
Collin Morikawa +2000 +400 +200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500 +500 +225
Patrick Cantlay +2500 +500 +225
Daniel Berger +3500 +600 +250
Will Zalatoris +3500 +500 +250
Russell Henley +3500 +500 +250
Bryson DeChambeau +3500 +500 +250
Tiger Woods +4000 +700 +330
Louis Oosthuizen +4500 +800 +350
Tyrrell Hatton +5000 +800 +400
Sam Burns +5000 +800 +400
Paul Casey +5000 +800 +400
Matt Fitzpatrick +5000 +800 +400
Marc Leishman +5000 +800 +400
Adam Scott +5000 +800 +400
Shane Lowry +5500 +900 +450
Corey Conners +5500 +900 +450
Tony Finau +6500 +1400 +600
Sungjae Im +6500 +1000 +500
Patrick Reed +6500 +1000 +500
Joaquin Niemann +6500 +1000 +500
Sergio Garcia +7000 +1100 +500
Robert MacIntyre +7000 +1100 +500
Bubba Watson +7000 +1100 +500
Max Homa +7000 +1100 +500
Billy Horschel +7000 +1100 +500
Abraham Ancer +7000 +1100 +500
Justin Rose +7000 +1100 +500
Tommy Fleetwood +8000 +1400 +600
Si Woo Kim +10000 +1600 +700
Webb Simpson +10000 +1600 +700
Gary Woodland +13000 +1800 +800
Thomas Pieters +13000 +1800 +800
Talor Gooch +13000 +1800 +800
Seamus Power +13000 +1800 +800
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000 +1800 +800
Cameron Young +13000 +1800 +800
Matthew Wolff +13000 +1800 +800
Kevin Na +13000 +1800 +800
Jason Kokrak +13000 +1800 +800
Cameron Champ +15000 +2000 +900
Brian Harman +15000 +2000 +900
Lee Westwood +15000 +2000 +900
Kevin Kisner +15000 +2000 +900
Harold Varner III +18000 +2500 +1000
Tom Hoge +18000 +2500 +1000
Ryan Palmer +18000 +2500 +1000
Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +2500 +1000
Luke List +18000 +2500 +1000
Garrick Higgo +20000 +2800 +1200
Francesco Molinari +20000 +2800 +1200
Erik Van Rooyen +20000 +2800 +1200
Takumi Kanaya +20000 +2800 +1200
Danny Willett +20000 +2800 +1200
Lucas Herbert +20000 +2800 +1200
Guido Migliozzi +25000 +4000 +1600
Stewart Cink +25000 +4000 +1600
Zach Johnson +25000 +4000 +1600
Sepp Straka +25000 +4000 +1600
Cameron Davis +25000 +4000 +1600
Padraig Harrington +25000 +4000 +1600
Min Woo Lee +25000 +4000 +1600
Lucas Glover +25000 +4000 +1600
K.H. Lee +25000 +4000 +1600
Harry Higgs +30000 +6500 +2500
Charl Schwartzel +30000 +6500 +2500
Hudson Swafford +40000 +8000 +3500
Fred Couples +100000 +10000 +5000
Vijay Singh +100000 +30000 +20000
Sandy Lyle +100000 +30000 +20000
Mike Weir +100000 +30000 +20000
Bernhard Langer +100000 +8000 +2500
Larry Mize +100000 +15000 +10000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000 +15000 +6500

