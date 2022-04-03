Opening odds for 2022 Masters

A tradition unlike any other returns, as the 2022 Masters is back on your TV screens this week. The major your friend that loves golf is obsessed with takes place from April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists Jon Rahm of Spain as the favorite to win this year’s event with +800 odds. He has never won The Masters in his career, though he’s finished inside the top 10 four times in a row. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champ and is tied for the 12th best odds at +2500 heading into the tournament.

Tiger Woods is tied for the 18th-best odds at +4000, and he may return to the course for the first time since 2020 due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Masters, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 Masters Odds Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10 Jon Rahm +850 +200 +100 Scottie Scheffler +1200 +300 +140 Cameron Smith +1400 +330 +150 Justin Thomas +1400 +330 +150 Dustin Johnson +1600 +350 +170 Rory McIlroy +1600 +350 +170 Viktor Hovland +1800 +400 +190 Brooks Koepka +1800 +400 +190 Jordan Spieth +1800 +400 +190 Xander Schauffele +2000 +400 +200 Collin Morikawa +2000 +400 +200 Hideki Matsuyama +2500 +500 +225 Patrick Cantlay +2500 +500 +225 Daniel Berger +3500 +600 +250 Will Zalatoris +3500 +500 +250 Russell Henley +3500 +500 +250 Bryson DeChambeau +3500 +500 +250 Tiger Woods +4000 +700 +330 Louis Oosthuizen +4500 +800 +350 Tyrrell Hatton +5000 +800 +400 Sam Burns +5000 +800 +400 Paul Casey +5000 +800 +400 Matt Fitzpatrick +5000 +800 +400 Marc Leishman +5000 +800 +400 Adam Scott +5000 +800 +400 Shane Lowry +5500 +900 +450 Corey Conners +5500 +900 +450 Tony Finau +6500 +1400 +600 Sungjae Im +6500 +1000 +500 Patrick Reed +6500 +1000 +500 Joaquin Niemann +6500 +1000 +500 Sergio Garcia +7000 +1100 +500 Robert MacIntyre +7000 +1100 +500 Bubba Watson +7000 +1100 +500 Max Homa +7000 +1100 +500 Billy Horschel +7000 +1100 +500 Abraham Ancer +7000 +1100 +500 Justin Rose +7000 +1100 +500 Tommy Fleetwood +8000 +1400 +600 Si Woo Kim +10000 +1600 +700 Webb Simpson +10000 +1600 +700 Gary Woodland +13000 +1800 +800 Thomas Pieters +13000 +1800 +800 Talor Gooch +13000 +1800 +800 Seamus Power +13000 +1800 +800 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +13000 +1800 +800 Cameron Young +13000 +1800 +800 Matthew Wolff +13000 +1800 +800 Kevin Na +13000 +1800 +800 Jason Kokrak +13000 +1800 +800 Cameron Champ +15000 +2000 +900 Brian Harman +15000 +2000 +900 Lee Westwood +15000 +2000 +900 Kevin Kisner +15000 +2000 +900 Harold Varner III +18000 +2500 +1000 Tom Hoge +18000 +2500 +1000 Ryan Palmer +18000 +2500 +1000 Mackenzie Hughes +18000 +2500 +1000 Luke List +18000 +2500 +1000 Garrick Higgo +20000 +2800 +1200 Francesco Molinari +20000 +2800 +1200 Erik Van Rooyen +20000 +2800 +1200 Takumi Kanaya +20000 +2800 +1200 Danny Willett +20000 +2800 +1200 Lucas Herbert +20000 +2800 +1200 Guido Migliozzi +25000 +4000 +1600 Stewart Cink +25000 +4000 +1600 Zach Johnson +25000 +4000 +1600 Sepp Straka +25000 +4000 +1600 Cameron Davis +25000 +4000 +1600 Padraig Harrington +25000 +4000 +1600 Min Woo Lee +25000 +4000 +1600 Lucas Glover +25000 +4000 +1600 K.H. Lee +25000 +4000 +1600 Harry Higgs +30000 +6500 +2500 Charl Schwartzel +30000 +6500 +2500 Hudson Swafford +40000 +8000 +3500 Fred Couples +100000 +10000 +5000 Vijay Singh +100000 +30000 +20000 Sandy Lyle +100000 +30000 +20000 Mike Weir +100000 +30000 +20000 Bernhard Langer +100000 +8000 +2500 Larry Mize +100000 +15000 +10000 Jose Maria Olazabal +100000 +15000 +6500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.