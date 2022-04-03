Opening odds for 2022 Masters

A tradition unlike any other returns, as the 2022 Masters is back on your TV screens this week. The major your friend that loves golf is obsessed with takes place from April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.
DraftKings Sportsbook lists Jon Rahm of Spain as the favorite to win this year’s event with +800 odds. He has never won The Masters in his career, though he’s finished inside the top 10 four times in a row. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champ and is tied for the 12th best odds at +2500 heading into the tournament.
Tiger Woods is tied for the 18th-best odds at +4000, and he may return to the course for the first time since 2020 due to injuries sustained in a car accident.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 Masters, which tees off Thursday morning.
2022 Masters Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+850
|+200
|+100
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1200
|+300
|+140
|Cameron Smith
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Justin Thomas
|+1400
|+330
|+150
|Dustin Johnson
|+1600
|+350
|+170
|Rory McIlroy
|+1600
|+350
|+170
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|+400
|+190
|Brooks Koepka
|+1800
|+400
|+190
|Jordan Spieth
|+1800
|+400
|+190
|Xander Schauffele
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|+400
|+200
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2500
|+500
|+225
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|+500
|+225
|Daniel Berger
|+3500
|+600
|+250
|Will Zalatoris
|+3500
|+500
|+250
|Russell Henley
|+3500
|+500
|+250
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+3500
|+500
|+250
|Tiger Woods
|+4000
|+700
|+330
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+4500
|+800
|+350
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Sam Burns
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Paul Casey
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Marc Leishman
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Adam Scott
|+5000
|+800
|+400
|Shane Lowry
|+5500
|+900
|+450
|Corey Conners
|+5500
|+900
|+450
|Tony Finau
|+6500
|+1400
|+600
|Sungjae Im
|+6500
|+1000
|+500
|Patrick Reed
|+6500
|+1000
|+500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+6500
|+1000
|+500
|Sergio Garcia
|+7000
|+1100
|+500
|Robert MacIntyre
|+7000
|+1100
|+500
|Bubba Watson
|+7000
|+1100
|+500
|Max Homa
|+7000
|+1100
|+500
|Billy Horschel
|+7000
|+1100
|+500
|Abraham Ancer
|+7000
|+1100
|+500
|Justin Rose
|+7000
|+1100
|+500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Si Woo Kim
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Webb Simpson
|+10000
|+1600
|+700
|Gary Woodland
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Thomas Pieters
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Talor Gooch
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Seamus Power
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Cameron Young
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Matthew Wolff
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Kevin Na
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Jason Kokrak
|+13000
|+1800
|+800
|Cameron Champ
|+15000
|+2000
|+900
|Brian Harman
|+15000
|+2000
|+900
|Lee Westwood
|+15000
|+2000
|+900
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|+2000
|+900
|Harold Varner III
|+18000
|+2500
|+1000
|Tom Hoge
|+18000
|+2500
|+1000
|Ryan Palmer
|+18000
|+2500
|+1000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+18000
|+2500
|+1000
|Luke List
|+18000
|+2500
|+1000
|Garrick Higgo
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Francesco Molinari
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Takumi Kanaya
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Danny Willett
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Lucas Herbert
|+20000
|+2800
|+1200
|Guido Migliozzi
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Stewart Cink
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Zach Johnson
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Sepp Straka
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Cameron Davis
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Padraig Harrington
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Min Woo Lee
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Lucas Glover
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|K.H. Lee
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Harry Higgs
|+30000
|+6500
|+2500
|Charl Schwartzel
|+30000
|+6500
|+2500
|Hudson Swafford
|+40000
|+8000
|+3500
|Fred Couples
|+100000
|+10000
|+5000
|Vijay Singh
|+100000
|+30000
|+20000
|Sandy Lyle
|+100000
|+30000
|+20000
|Mike Weir
|+100000
|+30000
|+20000
|Bernhard Langer
|+100000
|+8000
|+2500
|Larry Mize
|+100000
|+15000
|+10000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+100000
|+15000
|+6500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.