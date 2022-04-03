Full field for 2022 Masters Tournament

The world’s best golfers will compete for the green jacket at the 2022 Masters on April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.
Jon Rahm is the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +800 odds, and last year’s Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will also be among the golfers participating.
The biggest question regarding this year’s playing of The Masters was whether or not Tiger Woods will be a part of it. As of now, he is in the field and is set to return to the course for the first time since 2020 as he’s been recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident.
This is the major most American players want to win over any other, and a star-studded leaderboard seems almost destined from one of the longest courses in golf. Of course all previous winners of The Masters have a lifetime exemption and may still participate, though many choose not to tee off as they’re no longer competitive.
Here is the complete field for the 2022 Masters Tournament teeing off Thursday, April 7th.
2022 Masters Tournament field
Masters Field
|Player
|Abraham Ancer
|Daniel Berger
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Sam Burns
|Patrick Cantlay
|Paul Casey
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Corey Conners
|Fred Couples
|Cameron Davis
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Tony Finau
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Sergio Garcia
|Lucas Glover
|Talor Gooch
|Austin Greaser (Amateur)
|Stewart Hagestad (Amateur)
|Brian Harman
|Padraig Harrington
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Russell Henley
|Lucas Herbert
|Garrick Higgo
|Harry Higgs
|Tom Hoge
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Viktor Hovland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Aaron Jarvis (Amateur)
|Dustin Johnson
|Zach Johnson
|Takumi Kanaya
|Si Woo Kim
|Kevin Kisner
|Brooks Koepka
|Jason Kokrak
|Bernhard Langer
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|Min Woo Lee
|Marc Leishman
|Luke List
|Shane Lowry
|Sandy Lyle
|Robert MacIntyre
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Rory McIlroy
|Guido Migliozzi
|Larry Mize
|Francesco Molinari
|Collin Morikawa
|Kevin Na
|Keita Nakajima (Amateur)
|Joaquin Niemann
|José María Olazábal
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Ryan Palmer
|Thomas Pieters
|James Piot (Amateur)
|Séamus Power
|Jon Rahm
|Patrick Reed
|Justin Rose
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Charl Schwartzel
|Adam Scott
|Laird Shepherd (Amateur)
|Webb Simpson
|Vijay Singh
|Cameron Smith
|Jordan Spieth
|Sepp Straka
|Hudson Swafford
|Justin Thomas
|Erik van Rooyen
|Harold Varner III
|Bubba Watson
|Mike Weir
|Lee Westwood
|Danny Willett
|Matthew Wolff
|Gary Woodland
|Tiger Woods
|Cameron Young
|Will Zalatoris
|Tommy Aaron
|Jack Burke Jr.
|Angel Cabrera
|Charles Coody
|Ben Crenshaw
|Nick Faldo
|Raymond Floyd
|Trevor Immelman
|Phil Mickelson
|Jack Nicklaus
|Mark O'Meara
|Gary Player
|Craig Stadler
|Tom Watson
|Ian Woosnam
|Fuzzy Zoeller