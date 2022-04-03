 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full field for 2022 Masters Tournament

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2022 Masters Tournament.

By Erik Buchinger
The world’s best golfers will compete for the green jacket at the 2022 Masters on April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

Jon Rahm is the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +800 odds, and last year’s Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will also be among the golfers participating.

The biggest question regarding this year’s playing of The Masters was whether or not Tiger Woods will be a part of it. As of now, he is in the field and is set to return to the course for the first time since 2020 as he’s been recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident.

This is the major most American players want to win over any other, and a star-studded leaderboard seems almost destined from one of the longest courses in golf. Of course all previous winners of The Masters have a lifetime exemption and may still participate, though many choose not to tee off as they’re no longer competitive.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 Masters Tournament teeing off Thursday, April 7th.

2022 Masters Tournament field

Masters Field

Player
Player
Abraham Ancer
Daniel Berger
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Corey Conners
Fred Couples
Cameron Davis
Bryson DeChambeau
Tony Finau
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Austin Greaser (Amateur)
Stewart Hagestad (Amateur)
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Lucas Herbert
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Tom Hoge
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Aaron Jarvis (Amateur)
Dustin Johnson
Zach Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Bernhard Langer
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Min Woo Lee
Marc Leishman
Luke List
Shane Lowry
Sandy Lyle
Robert MacIntyre
Hideki Matsuyama
Rory McIlroy
Guido Migliozzi
Larry Mize
Francesco Molinari
Collin Morikawa
Kevin Na
Keita Nakajima (Amateur)
Joaquin Niemann
José María Olazábal
Louis Oosthuizen
Ryan Palmer
Thomas Pieters
James Piot (Amateur)
Séamus Power
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Laird Shepherd (Amateur)
Webb Simpson
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Hudson Swafford
Justin Thomas
Erik van Rooyen
Harold Varner III
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Lee Westwood
Danny Willett
Matthew Wolff
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Tommy Aaron
Jack Burke Jr.
Angel Cabrera
Charles Coody
Ben Crenshaw
Nick Faldo
Raymond Floyd
Trevor Immelman
Phil Mickelson
Jack Nicklaus
Mark O'Meara
Gary Player
Craig Stadler
Tom Watson
Ian Woosnam
Fuzzy Zoeller

