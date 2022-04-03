Full field for 2022 Masters Tournament

The world’s best golfers will compete for the green jacket at the 2022 Masters on April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia.

Jon Rahm is the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook at +800 odds, and last year’s Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama will also be among the golfers participating.

The biggest question regarding this year’s playing of The Masters was whether or not Tiger Woods will be a part of it. As of now, he is in the field and is set to return to the course for the first time since 2020 as he’s been recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident.

This is the major most American players want to win over any other, and a star-studded leaderboard seems almost destined from one of the longest courses in golf. Of course all previous winners of The Masters have a lifetime exemption and may still participate, though many choose not to tee off as they’re no longer competitive.

Here is the complete field for the 2022 Masters Tournament teeing off Thursday, April 7th.

2022 Masters Tournament field