How to watch the 2022 Masters Tournament via live online stream

We go over how to watch the 2022 Masters Tournament as the PGA Tour tees off Thursday from the Augusta National.

By Erik Buchinger

PGA: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - First Round Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Masters will be held April 7-10 from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, with the top players in the world competing for the fabled green jacket and a place in history.

Live stream options for The Masters are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Below is a look at the 2022 Masters coverage schedule. All times are Eastern.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12, 13): 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

ESPN

General coverage: 3:00-7:30 p.m.

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (Amen Corner): 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

CBS

General Coverage: 3:00-7:00 p.m. (Saturday)

General Coverage: 2:00-7:00 p.m. (Sunday)

