How to watch the 2022 Masters Tournament via live online stream

The 2022 Masters will be held April 7-10 from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, with the top players in the world competing for the fabled green jacket and a place in history.

Live stream options for The Masters are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Below is a look at the 2022 Masters coverage schedule. All times are Eastern.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12, 13): 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

ESPN

General coverage: 3:00-7:30 p.m.

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (Amen Corner): 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

CBS

General Coverage: 3:00-7:00 p.m. (Saturday)

General Coverage: 2:00-7:00 p.m. (Sunday)