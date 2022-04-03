How to watch the National Championship Game of the 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament via TV channel

Two teams will enter the Target Center in Minneapolis on Sunday and one team will cut down the nets. The national championship game of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament will pit the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks against the No. 2 UConn Huskies. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

South Carolina is gunning for its second national championship in six seasons and got here by bowling over Louisville on Friday in a 72-59 victory. Aliyah Boston provided 23 points and 18 rebounds in the win.

UConn is trying to claim its 12th national championship under longtime head coach Geno Auriemma and its first since 2016. The Huskies held off defending national champion Stanford for a 63-58 victory on Friday, a game that Paige Bueckers led with 14 points and five assists.

National Championship Game schedule

Sunday, April 3

8 p.m. — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn — ESPN