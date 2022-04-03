No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 UConn: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament championship game

The 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament has come down to two powrhouses duking it out for al the marbles. Sunday’s national championship game of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament will pit the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks against the No. 2 UConn Huskies. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

South Carolina dominated its way through the Greensboro Region and punched its ticket to the title game with a 72-59 victory over Louisville on Friday. The Gamecocks have been led by Naismith Player of the Year Aliyah Boston, who has averaged 17 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

UConn ripped its way through the Bridgeport Region and knocked off defending national champion Stanford 63-58 on Friday to get here. Christyn Williams has averaged 14.6 points this season and held down the fort for Paige Bueckers, who missed a chunk of the regular season with a knee injury.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Louisville

Date: Sunday, April 3rd

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Odds: South Carolina -4, O/U 125.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.