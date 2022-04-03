 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is calling the 2022 NCAA Women’s National Championship game?

We take a look at who will be calling the biggest women’s college basketball game of the season on ESPN

By Erik Buchinger

ESPN Announcers, Rebecca Lobo and Ryan Ruocco, pose for a photo during Game Four of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 6, 2021 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship should see a large audience of hoops fans on Sunday, April 3rd on ESPN. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ryan Ruocco will announce the game alongside Rebecca Lobo with Holly Rowe as the reporter and Andraya Carter as the sideline analyst for Sunday night’s national championship game with the opponents to be decided at the conclusion of the national semifinal contests on Friday, April 1st.

Ruocco has been a fixture on WNBA broadcasts and knows women’s basketball quite well. But we have to admit, not having Adam Amin and now Duke coach Kara Lawson reacting to the winners will be missed.

The title game will feature winners of Friday night’s matchups between the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET followed by the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal taking on the No. 2 UConn Huskies at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

2022 NCAA Women’s Championship Commentators

  • Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe (reporter), Andraya Carter (sideline analyst)

