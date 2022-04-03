Who is calling the 2022 NCAA Women’s National Championship game?

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship should see a large audience of hoops fans on Sunday, April 3rd on ESPN. The game will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ryan Ruocco will announce the game alongside Rebecca Lobo with Holly Rowe as the reporter and Andraya Carter as the sideline analyst for Sunday night’s national championship game with the opponents to be decided at the conclusion of the national semifinal contests on Friday, April 1st.

Ruocco has been a fixture on WNBA broadcasts and knows women’s basketball quite well. But we have to admit, not having Adam Amin and now Duke coach Kara Lawson reacting to the winners will be missed.

The title game will feature winners of Friday night’s matchups between the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks and No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET followed by the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal taking on the No. 2 UConn Huskies at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.

2022 NCAA Women’s Championship Commentators