Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, April 3

We have a loaded 12-game schedule in the Association on Sunday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

Jalen Brunson over 19.5 points and rebounds (-115)

The Dallas Mavericks will need Jalen Brunson to be their second scorer today against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brunson has played well for the Mavs this season, averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The former Villanova standout has a favorable number for both his points (over 15.5) and rebounds (3.5), which makes this prop a better play. Brunson has gone over 19.5 points and rebounds in six out of his last 10 games. He will have a tough assignment going up against Jrue Holiday this afternoon, but he’s in a good groove towards the end of the season.

Gary Trent Jr. over 2.5 threes made (+100)

The 23-year-old sharpshooter has done some damage against the Miami Heat this season and will hope to continue that tonight at Scotiabank Arena. In two games against the Heat, Trent is averaging 33 points and shooting 44% from three-point range.

On the season, Trent is shooting 38% from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Miami is allowing opponents to shoot 34% from three this season (third-best in the NBA). Trent has made more 2.5 threes in five out of his last 10 games and has made nine threes in his last two games.

Brandon Ingram over 5.5 rebounds (-135)

I usually tend to stay away from player prop bets that are juicy and passed -120. However, when it comes to Brandon Ingram’s rebound prop, it is hard to pass up. Since returning from injury on Mar. 27, Ingram has done a solid job crashing the glass, averaging seven rebounds per game.

When you look at his rebounding numbers over the last 10 games, he’s recording 5.8 rebs per game and has gone over 5.5 rebounds four times. But Ingram had four other games over that time with at least five rebounds. He’s going up against the Clippers, who don’t rebound the ball well against small forward this season.

