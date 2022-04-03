NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, April 3

With just one week left of the NBA regular season, there are plenty of chances to win some cash on Sunday’s DFS contests. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kris Dunn, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,800

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Kris Dunn has a nice matchup on Sunday night and should have plenty of value with a cheap price. He is going up against the San Antonio Spurs, who rank 28th against point guards. Dunn scored 12 points and dished out 8 assists on Friday night against San Antonio.

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns, $4,600

Cameron Johnson could be a solid buy-low candidate on Sunday night. He returned to the floor on Friday after missing nearly a month with an injury as he looks to get back into a flow. If he came out of that game feeling good, he could see additional game time against an Oklahoma City Thunder team that ranks 29th against Johnson’s position.

Marcus Morris, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,900

The Clippers had a number of players held out for injuries and rest in their last time out against the Milwaukee Bucks, which did the same. Marcus Morris was held out with left knee soreness but will be good to go for Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored 20 points in 39 minutes in his last time out on Thursday night in an overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls.