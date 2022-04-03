Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Bucks on Sunday

In the first game of a doubleheader on ABC Sunday, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will continue their late season road trip against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The last time these two teams played each other on Dec. 23, the Bucks defeated the Mavs 102-95, behind 26 points from Khris Middleton. Middleton also had seven assists and five rebounds. The Bucks are five-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.

Mavericks vs. Bucks, 1:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -5

The Mavericks had their three-game winning streak snapped on Friday by the Washington Wizards in a 32-point loss. Dallas has now lost four out of their last five games on the road. The Mavs’ defense went out the window as they allowed Washington to shoot 54.4% from the field and 51.5% from three-point range.

Dallas is currently locked into the fourth seed, but are one game behind the Golden State Warriors for third place in the West. The Mavericks are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games and 1-5 ATS in their last six road games. Dallas is also 22-17 ATS on the road this season and 11-10 ATS as a road underdog.

As for the Bucks, they also had their two-game winning streak snapped in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Milwaukee sat their starters in that contest after playing in a tough overtime game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Bucks will be back at full strength for today’s game as they are 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the first seed. Milwaukee is 6-1 in their last seven home games and 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games. Additionally, they’re 16-23 ATS at home and 15-21 ATS as the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Under 228

When these two teams first played in December, the total points scored were 197. The Mavs are 19-20 on the road this season when it comes to the over. Meanwhile, the total has gone under in four of the Bucks’ last six games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.