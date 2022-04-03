Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Lakers on Sunday

In the second game of a doubleheader on ABC Sunday, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will go on the road for the last time this season to play LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In their first meeting on Jan. 15, the Nuggets dominated the Lakers 133-96. Jokic notched a triple-double in the blowout win with 17 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds. The Nuggets are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 231.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -2.5

The Nuggets had their three-game winning streak snapped on Friday night in a six-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With the defeat, the Nuggets are still in sixth in the West, but have the same record as the Utah Jazz (46-32). Denver will now go on the road, where they’ve won nine out of their last 10 games. Their lone loss happened on Mar. 18 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime.

The Nuggets are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games, but 21-19 ATS on the road this season. However, Denver is 9-10 ATS as the road favorite this season. Meanwhile, Los Angeles have lost five consecutive games after losing by three points to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

The Lakers welcomed back Anthony Davis to the starting lineup, who has missed the last few weeks due to injury. Davis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while James led the way with a game-high 38 points. During their five-game winning streak, the Lakers have given up 121.2 points per game to opponents. Los Angeles is 6-13 ATS in their last 19 games and 16-23 ATS at home this season. Furthermore, they’re 5-6 ATS as the home underdog this season.

Over/Under: Over 231.5

The last time these two teams played each other in Denver, the total points scored were 229. The total has gone over in seven of the Nuggets’ last nine games, while the total has gone over in six of the Lakers’ last eight games.

