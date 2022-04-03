Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

MVP candidate Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers will begin a quick three-game road trip tonight against All-Star point guard Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers. In their last matchup on March 16, the Sixers defeated the Cavs 118-114 in Cleveland.

Embiid led both teams with a double-double consisting of 35 points and 17 rebounds. The Sixers are 4.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 225.

76ers vs. Cavaliers, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers -4.5

The Sixers snapped their three-game losing streak on Saturday afternoon with a 144-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Philadelphia shot an incredible 60.9% from the field and made 21 three-pointers in the matinee contest. The Sixers are currently the fourth seed in the East, but are only a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for third place.

Philadelphia has lost two games on the road by nine points per game. However, the Sixers are 15-5 in their last 20 road games, but 2-4 against the spread in their last six games. The 76ers are also 11-10-1 ATS as road favorites this season and 4-5 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers snapped their mini two-game losing skid with a 119-101 win over the Knicks on Saturday. Garland led the way with 24 points and 13 assists, while Caris LeVert added 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

The Cavs are currently locked into the seventh seed in the East with four games left in the regular season. However, they are two games behind the Bulls for sixth and a chance to not be in the play-in tournament. Cleveland is 1-7 ATS in the last eight games and 0-5 ATS in their last five home games. The Cavs are also 8-5-2 ATS as a home underdog and 5-8-1 ATS in the second game of back-to-back.

Over/Under: Over 225

In their last three outings this season, the total points scored were 196, 244, and 232. The total has gone over in five of the Sixers’ last seven games, while the total has gone over in eight of the Cavs’ last 11 games.

