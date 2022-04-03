Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Raptors on Sunday

In the first game of a doubleheader on NBA TV tonight, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will wrap-up their three-game road trip against Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors. In their last meeting on Feb. 1, the Raptors defeated the Heat 110-106. Gary Trent Jr. led both teams with a game-high 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 shooting from three-point range.

The Raptors are three-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 212.5.

Heat vs. Raptors, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat +3

The Heat enter tonight’s game on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Chicago Bulls 127-109 on Saturday night. Miami had seven players in double figures, including Butler, who scored a team-high 22 points, to go along with seven rebounds and six assists. Miami is in sole possession of first-place in the East, holding a 1.5-game lead over the second place Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat are 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games, but 5-1 ATS in their last six road games. They are 13-5 ATS as road underdogs this season, but only 5-8 ATS in the second game of a back-to-back.

On the other sideline, the Raptors have won five-straight games and four-straight games at home entering tonight’s contest. Toronto is defeating teams by 19.7 points per game in the last four home games. The Raptors are coming off a 102-89 road victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Toronto is 10-3 ATS in the last 13 games and 19-18 ATS at home this season. Furthermore, the Raptors are 15-14 ATS as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 212.5

In their last three matchups this season, the total points scored were 203, 244, and 216. The total has gone over in four of the Heat’s last seven games, while the total has gone under in five of the Raptors’ last seven games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.