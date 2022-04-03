Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Clippers on Sunday

The Los Angeles Clippers ended a streak in which they lost six of their last seven games with a victory over the undermanned Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. The Clippers will host the New Orleans Pelicans, which will go for their fourth consecutive victory on Sunday, April 3rd at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Clippers are 2-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -130 moneyline odds, making the Pelicans +110 underdogs. The over/under is set at 223.5.

Pelicans vs. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +2

New Orleans will play their third consecutive road game, but travel will be less of an issue in this game as they played the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. The Clippers benefited from the Bucks resting their stars in a 153-119 home victory on Friday night. We’ll side with the Pelicans, who are just playing better than the Clippers right now.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

Both teams had Saturday off without any travel in between, so there shouldn’t be many tired legs. The Clippers and Pelicans rank in the middle of the pack in possessions per game, but the offenses should find success on Sunday night.

