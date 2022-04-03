 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dejounte Murray, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Sunday, April 3

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Sunday, April 3 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets
Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
It’s an action-packed day in the NBA with 12 games on hand, starting with ABC’s doubleheader in the afternoon and a NBATV doubleheader late. 12 games means a loaded injury report, which features some of the biggest names in the league. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 3

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT

Kuzma remains out, which means Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford are the players to back in this game from a fantasy/DFS standpoint.

Jayson Tatum (knee) probable

If Tatum doesn’t suit up, Jaylen Brown would be the big beneficiary. Both forwards have been playing great recently, so either is a solid player to build a DFS lineup around.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Maxi Kleber (ankle) questionable
Trey Burke (protocols) TBD

If Kleber doesn’t play, Davis Bertans and Dorian Finney-Smith would be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable
Khris Middleton (wrist) available
Jrue Holiday (ankle) available
Brook Lopez (load management) available

After sitting in the team’s last game, all of Milwaukee’s stars should be available in a key matchup against the Mavericks.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (ankle) questionable
Anthony Davis (foot) questionable
Carmelo Anthony (illness) probable

Anthony should suit up, which would curtail Malik Monk’s impact. James and Davis are the keys though. They did suit up in the team’s last game, but we’ll see if they play here.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Cory Joseph (back) doubtful
Marvin Bagley (hip) OUT
Cade Cunningham (hip) questionable

With Cunningham questionable and Joseph doubtful, Killian Hayes seems like a great value addition in fantasy/DFS contests.

Malcolm Brogdon (rest) questionable
Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable

The Pacers have started tanking, so Brogdon is probably not going to suit this up. Bitadze would is a borderline value play if he suits up, as Isaiah Jackson is going to be the primary big man for Indiana.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley (ankle) unlikely to play

With Mobley probably out, Moses Brown continues to be a value addition with the extended minutes he’s been getting.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT
Cole Anthony (toe) questionable
Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT
Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable

It seems the Magic have embraced some tanking tendencies. Markelle Fultz figures to be a strong fantasy/DFS play, while Mo Bamba could a value addition for Sunday’s slate.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Devin Booker (rest) OUT
DeAndre Ayton (rest) OUT
Jae Crowder (rest) OUT

The Suns likely feel they can win this game without Booker and Ayton. Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson are going to be the focal points offensively in this game.

Tre Mann (hamstring) OUT

Mann remains out, so it’s going to be hard to find value plays on Oklahoma City.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray (illness) questionable
Josh Primo (hamstring) probable

If Murray sits, look for Devin Vassell to be the primary point guard in this game. Primo should play, but he’ll continue to serve as a backup to Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Andre Iguodala (load management) OUT
Klay Thompson (load management) TBD
Draymond Green (load management) TBD
Otto Porter Jr. (load management) TBD

Iguodala is officially out, while Thompson is likely out. We’ll see what Green and Porter Jr. end up doing, but Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga are the best additions from this Warriors team.

De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT
Alex Len (back) questionable

Fox remains out, which means Davion Mitchell remains one of the top value plays on the board.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George (load management) available
Nicolas Batum (ankle) available

George and Batum are back in for the Clippers, which will limit the impact of Luke Kennard and Terance Mann.

