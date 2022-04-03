Dejounte Murray, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Sunday, April 3

It’s an action-packed day in the NBA with 12 games on hand, starting with ABC’s doubleheader in the afternoon and a NBATV doubleheader late. 12 games means a loaded injury report, which features some of the biggest names in the league. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: April 3
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT
Kuzma remains out, which means Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford are the players to back in this game from a fantasy/DFS standpoint.
Jayson Tatum (knee) probable
If Tatum doesn’t suit up, Jaylen Brown would be the big beneficiary. Both forwards have been playing great recently, so either is a solid player to build a DFS lineup around.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Maxi Kleber (ankle) questionable
Trey Burke (protocols) TBD
If Kleber doesn’t play, Davis Bertans and Dorian Finney-Smith would be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable
Khris Middleton (wrist) available
Jrue Holiday (ankle) available
Brook Lopez (load management) available
After sitting in the team’s last game, all of Milwaukee’s stars should be available in a key matchup against the Mavericks.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James (ankle) questionable
Anthony Davis (foot) questionable
Carmelo Anthony (illness) probable
Anthony should suit up, which would curtail Malik Monk’s impact. James and Davis are the keys though. They did suit up in the team’s last game, but we’ll see if they play here.
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
Cory Joseph (back) doubtful
Marvin Bagley (hip) OUT
Cade Cunningham (hip) questionable
With Cunningham questionable and Joseph doubtful, Killian Hayes seems like a great value addition in fantasy/DFS contests.
Malcolm Brogdon (rest) questionable
Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable
The Pacers have started tanking, so Brogdon is probably not going to suit this up. Bitadze would is a borderline value play if he suits up, as Isaiah Jackson is going to be the primary big man for Indiana.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley (ankle) unlikely to play
With Mobley probably out, Moses Brown continues to be a value addition with the extended minutes he’s been getting.
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT
Cole Anthony (toe) questionable
Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT
Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable
It seems the Magic have embraced some tanking tendencies. Markelle Fultz figures to be a strong fantasy/DFS play, while Mo Bamba could a value addition for Sunday’s slate.
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Devin Booker (rest) OUT
DeAndre Ayton (rest) OUT
Jae Crowder (rest) OUT
The Suns likely feel they can win this game without Booker and Ayton. Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson are going to be the focal points offensively in this game.
Tre Mann (hamstring) OUT
Mann remains out, so it’s going to be hard to find value plays on Oklahoma City.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
Dejounte Murray (illness) questionable
Josh Primo (hamstring) probable
If Murray sits, look for Devin Vassell to be the primary point guard in this game. Primo should play, but he’ll continue to serve as a backup to Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
Andre Iguodala (load management) OUT
Klay Thompson (load management) TBD
Draymond Green (load management) TBD
Otto Porter Jr. (load management) TBD
Iguodala is officially out, while Thompson is likely out. We’ll see what Green and Porter Jr. end up doing, but Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga are the best additions from this Warriors team.
De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT
Alex Len (back) questionable
Fox remains out, which means Davion Mitchell remains one of the top value plays on the board.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George (load management) available
Nicolas Batum (ankle) available
George and Batum are back in for the Clippers, which will limit the impact of Luke Kennard and Terance Mann.