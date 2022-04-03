Dejounte Murray, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Sunday, April 3

It’s an action-packed day in the NBA with 12 games on hand, starting with ABC’s doubleheader in the afternoon and a NBATV doubleheader late. 12 games means a loaded injury report, which features some of the biggest names in the league. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 3

Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT

Kuzma remains out, which means Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford are the players to back in this game from a fantasy/DFS standpoint.

Jayson Tatum (knee) probable

If Tatum doesn’t suit up, Jaylen Brown would be the big beneficiary. Both forwards have been playing great recently, so either is a solid player to build a DFS lineup around.

Maxi Kleber (ankle) questionable

Trey Burke (protocols) TBD

If Kleber doesn’t play, Davis Bertans and Dorian Finney-Smith would be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable

Khris Middleton (wrist) available

Jrue Holiday (ankle) available

Brook Lopez (load management) available

After sitting in the team’s last game, all of Milwaukee’s stars should be available in a key matchup against the Mavericks.

LeBron James (ankle) questionable

Anthony Davis (foot) questionable

Carmelo Anthony (illness) probable

Anthony should suit up, which would curtail Malik Monk’s impact. James and Davis are the keys though. They did suit up in the team’s last game, but we’ll see if they play here.

Cory Joseph (back) doubtful

Marvin Bagley (hip) OUT

Cade Cunningham (hip) questionable

With Cunningham questionable and Joseph doubtful, Killian Hayes seems like a great value addition in fantasy/DFS contests.

Malcolm Brogdon (rest) questionable

Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable

The Pacers have started tanking, so Brogdon is probably not going to suit this up. Bitadze would is a borderline value play if he suits up, as Isaiah Jackson is going to be the primary big man for Indiana.

Evan Mobley (ankle) unlikely to play

With Mobley probably out, Moses Brown continues to be a value addition with the extended minutes he’s been getting.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) OUT

Cole Anthony (toe) questionable

Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist) OUT

Franz Wagner (ankle) questionable

It seems the Magic have embraced some tanking tendencies. Markelle Fultz figures to be a strong fantasy/DFS play, while Mo Bamba could a value addition for Sunday’s slate.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Devin Booker (rest) OUT

DeAndre Ayton (rest) OUT

Jae Crowder (rest) OUT

The Suns likely feel they can win this game without Booker and Ayton. Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson are going to be the focal points offensively in this game.

Tre Mann (hamstring) OUT

Mann remains out, so it’s going to be hard to find value plays on Oklahoma City.

Dejounte Murray (illness) questionable

Josh Primo (hamstring) probable

If Murray sits, look for Devin Vassell to be the primary point guard in this game. Primo should play, but he’ll continue to serve as a backup to Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker.

Andre Iguodala (load management) OUT

Klay Thompson (load management) TBD

Draymond Green (load management) TBD

Otto Porter Jr. (load management) TBD

Iguodala is officially out, while Thompson is likely out. We’ll see what Green and Porter Jr. end up doing, but Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga are the best additions from this Warriors team.

De’Aaron Fox (hand) OUT

Alex Len (back) questionable

Fox remains out, which means Davion Mitchell remains one of the top value plays on the board.

Paul George (load management) available

Nicolas Batum (ankle) available

George and Batum are back in for the Clippers, which will limit the impact of Luke Kennard and Terance Mann.