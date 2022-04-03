Tiger Woods calls himself ‘game-time decision’ for 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods announced on Sunday morning that he’s a “game-time decision” for the 2022 Masters this upcoming weekend at Augusta. Woods is heading to Augusta to practice and prepare for the tournament but hasn’t made a decision on whether or not he’ll compete. Woods became a 5-time champion at The Masters with his win back in 2019. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.

While Woods hasn’t announced a decision, DraftKings Sportsbook still has odds for him to win the tournament this year at 40/1. Woods has been sidelined after sustaining leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles back in February of 2021. His last tournament was the 2020 Masters, which was pushed back to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished T38, shooting 1-under par.