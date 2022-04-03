 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tiger Woods calls himself ‘game-time decision’ for 2022 Masters

The golfer is heading to Augusta in preparation for The Masters but hasn’t decided if he’ll compete.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Masters champion Tiger Woods plays his stroke from the No. 3 tee during Round 4 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, November 15, 2020. Photo by Augusta National via Getty Images

Tiger Woods announced on Sunday morning that he’s a “game-time decision” for the 2022 Masters this upcoming weekend at Augusta. Woods is heading to Augusta to practice and prepare for the tournament but hasn’t made a decision on whether or not he’ll compete. Woods became a 5-time champion at The Masters with his win back in 2019. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.

While Woods hasn’t announced a decision, DraftKings Sportsbook still has odds for him to win the tournament this year at 40/1. Woods has been sidelined after sustaining leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles back in February of 2021. His last tournament was the 2020 Masters, which was pushed back to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished T38, shooting 1-under par.

