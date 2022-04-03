 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Butler to hire Thad Matta as next head coach

Former Ohio State head coach will lead the Bulldogs heading into next season.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Head coach Thad Matta of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the game against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half at the Breslin Center on February 14, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Butler Bulldogs have hired Thad Matta as the next head coach of their men’s basketball team, per Jon Rothstein.

