Filed under: College Basketball Report: Butler to hire Thad Matta as next head coach Former Ohio State head coach will lead the Bulldogs heading into next season. By Benjamin Zweiman@BenZweimanDKN Apr 3, 2022, 8:26am PDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Report: Butler to hire Thad Matta as next head coach Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images The Butler Bulldogs have hired Thad Matta as the next head coach of their men’s basketball team, per Jon Rothstein. More to come. More From DraftKings Nation Report: A’s trade SP Sean Manaea to Padres Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for April 3 Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Clippers on Sunday Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Raptors on Sunday Tiger Woods calls himself ‘game-time decision’ for 2022 Masters Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Cavaliers on Sunday