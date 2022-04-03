Will Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appear at Wrestlemania 38 tonight?

Night 2 of Wrestlemania 38 at AT&T Stadium is underway and the annual “Showcase of the Immortals” is known to have surprises.

Last night, we witnessed Cody Rhodes reveal himself as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent and everyone was surprised when the bout between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kevin Owens turned into an actual match. We’re bound to get a few shockers tonight and that begs the question if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be one of them

The pro wrestling icon turned international movie star hasn’t appeared on WWE television in over two years and what better event to show his face than tonight’s show that the company is billing as “stupendous”? And if he did show up, it’d most likely be during the epic main event between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Wrestlemania 39 next year is going to take place at SoFi Stadium in The Rock’s home area of Los Angeles and there’s already scuttlebutt that the main event could feature him facing his cousin Reigns in a dream match. Perhaps he’d come out tonight to challenge Reigns, similar to what he did with John Cena a decade ago?

Anything can happen at Wrestlemania, so consider everything on the table.