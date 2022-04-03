What is the biggest comeback in NCAA basketball history?

Update — UConn wasn’t able to pull off the comeback against South Carolina, losing their first National Championship game 64-49 on Sunday night. The Huskies had been undefeated in title games, going 11-0 prior to the loss to the Gamecocks.

UConn and South Carolina are playing in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game The score got out of hand early for the Huskies, but they chipped away at the lead and were able to make a miraculous comeback to cut it to single digits. UConn was down 18 points in the first quarter and fought back to keep the game close. If the Huskies pull off the comeback, where would it rank for all-time comebacks in a championship game for men’s and women’s college basketball?

Men’s: Loyola 60, Cincinnati 58 — 1963

The Loyola team in 1963 was the first one to start four African-American players. While that already made history, the Ramblers weren’t done there. They were down 15 points with 14 minutes left in the game and battled back to win on a buzzer-beater tip-in by Vic Rousse to secure the win and the largest comeback in title-game history.

The Fighting Irish came back from being down 15 and fought their way back for a win. The star of the game was Arike Ogunbowale who nailed a three with :01 seconds left to secure the win for Notre Dame. Ogunbowale had a similar buzzer-beater in the Final Four to knock out UConn. This 15-point comeback is the largest comeback for a women’s team in the championship game in history.