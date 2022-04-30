Overall rookie dynasty rankings for 2022 fantasy football

The 2022 fantasy football season is ready to start in earnest. There are still a lot of players left to be taken on Day 3, but not many will even have a shot of suiting up at an offensive skill position on game day. That means the fantasy players you want to draft in dynasty are mostly on NFL teams now and it is time to rank them.

Dynasty rankings are of course just a guide, as the makeup of your team will help guide you. This season you don’t have to worry too much about quarterbacks, as there are no slam dunks and the best prospect for fantasy, Malik Willis, fell in the draft and landed behind starter Ryan Tannehill in an offense that likes to run the ball.

I prefer wide receivers in dynasty, as they last longer in the league, but getting top running backs is difficult in a league that prefers to throw the ball and split up running back touches. That’s why I have Kenneth Walker and Breece Hall at my Top 2 fantasy rookies. They have the draft capital and ability to both be 15-20 touch backs that last for a 5-7 years as a strong starter.

The top receivers are all quite good, but their situations are all over the place. Who will be throwing to Jameson Williams, Drake London, Treylon Burks, and Chris Olave in a year or two? We really don’t know. But their ability and draft capital will help give them chances to shine for years to come.