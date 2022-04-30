 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Overall rookie dynasty rankings for 2022 fantasy football

If you have a dynasty rookie draft coming up, check out our rookie rankings here. We rank the best rookies, including...

By Chet Gresham
&nbsp;Drake London, USC is selected as the number eight pick by the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 fantasy football season is ready to start in earnest. There are still a lot of players left to be taken on Day 3, but not many will even have a shot of suiting up at an offensive skill position on game day. That means the fantasy players you want to draft in dynasty are mostly on NFL teams now and it is time to rank them.

Dynasty rankings are of course just a guide, as the makeup of your team will help guide you. This season you don’t have to worry too much about quarterbacks, as there are no slam dunks and the best prospect for fantasy, Malik Willis, fell in the draft and landed behind starter Ryan Tannehill in an offense that likes to run the ball.

I prefer wide receivers in dynasty, as they last longer in the league, but getting top running backs is difficult in a league that prefers to throw the ball and split up running back touches. That’s why I have Kenneth Walker and Breece Hall at my Top 2 fantasy rookies. They have the draft capital and ability to both be 15-20 touch backs that last for a 5-7 years as a strong starter.

The top receivers are all quite good, but their situations are all over the place. Who will be throwing to Jameson Williams, Drake London, Treylon Burks, and Chris Olave in a year or two? We really don’t know. But their ability and draft capital will help give them chances to shine for years to come.

2022 Overall dynasty rookie rankings

# PLAYER Pos TEAM
1 Kenneth Walker III RB SEA
2 Breece Hall RB NYJ
3 Drake London WR ATL
4 Jameson Williams WR DET
5 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ
6 Treylon Burks WR TEN
7 Chris Olave WR NO
8 Christian Watson WR GB
9 Skyy Moore WR KC
10 Jahan Dotson WR WAS
11 George Pickens WR PIT
12 Isaiah Spiller RB FA
13 Trey McBride TE ARI
14 Malik Willis QB TEN
15 James Cook RB BUF
16 Jalen Tolbert WR DAL
17 Dameon Pierce RB FA
18 David Bell WR CLE
19 Alec Pierce WR IND
20 Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS
21 Rachaad White RB TB
22 Kenny Pickett QB PIT
23 John Metchie WR HOU
24 Khalil Shakir WR FA
25 Zamir White RB FA
26 Desmond Ridder QB ATL
27 Pierre Strong Jr. RB FA
28 Matt Corral QB CAR
29 Tyquan Thornton WR NE
30 Justyn Ross WR FA
31 Calvin Austin III WR FA
32 Sam Howell QB FA
33 Jerome Ford RB FA
34 Greg Dulcich TE DEN
35 Tyler Allgeier RB FA
36 Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG
37 Jelani Woods TE IND
38 Jeremy Ruckert TE NYJ
39 Kyren Williams RB FA
40 Hassan Haskins RB FA
41 Kennedy Brooks RB FA
42 Carson Strong QB FA
43 Tyler Badie RB FA
44 Charlie Kolar TE FA
45 Ty Chandler RB FA
46 Keaontay Ingram RB FA
47 Isaiah Likely TE FA
48 Romeo Doubs WR FA
49 Abram Smith RB FA
50 Jerrion Ealy RB FA

