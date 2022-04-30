Fantasy winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Day 2 of the NFL Draft was another exciting one, as quarterbacks fell like dying meteors and wide receivers rose like an Undertaker meme. We didn’t see any big trades like in the first round, but we did see plenty of fantasy relevant picks. Let’s take a look at some of the fantasy winners and losers from Day 2.

Day 2 Winners

Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

Moore still has to get on the field on game day, but he landed in a great spot to produce with Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball and Tyreek Hill’s huge production and opportunities now in Miami.

Kenneth Walker, RB, Seahawks

The Seahawks have a lot of running backs on their roster, but Chris Carson doesn’t sound like he will be 100 percent healthy, while Rashaad Penny has never had a full season of healthy play. Walker is set up well to get significant work early on in his career and Pete Carroll really, really wants to establish the run.

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

Aaron Rodgers is loathe to throw to a rookie receiver, but he always had Davante Adams to fall back to. He now has Allen Lazard and an old Randall Cobb. Watson can be a difference maker if given a chance and he’ll have one of the best quarterbacks of all time throwing him the ball.

Drew Lock, WB, Seahawks

This could be short-lived, but Lock continues to be the front-runner to start in Seattle as the team has yet to find a competent quarterback to replace him.

Day 2 Losers

Michael Carter, RB, Jets

The Jets traded up to get Hall and he is a pro ready back. Carter isn’t going to go away, but Hall should win the lead back job in a committee of sorts. Touches are going to be harder to come by and the Jets aren’t going to be scoring 30 points a game to keep their offensive players flush with fantasy points.

Antonio Gibson, RB, Commanders

Gibson just isn’t consistent enough to keep Washington from grabbing running backs to compete with him. Brian Robinson Jr. isn’t a huge threat to take away a lot of touches, but the fact that they got him in the third round and kept J.D. McKissic this offseason, means Gibson will continue to have trouble getting big fantasy workloads despite his big play ability.

Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers

Pittsburgh grabbed wide receiver George Pickens out of Georgia and that’s not good news for Claypool. Diontae Johnson is the no-doubt No. 1 and with JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington out of town, Claypool was set to be the No. 2 target, but Pickens complicates things.