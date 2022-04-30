What mock drafts suggest about the start of day three of the 2022 NFL Draft

The first two days are behind us, but we are not even at the halfway point of the 2022 NFL Draft with four rounds set to take place starting Saturday afternoon. Plenty of future NFL Pro Bowlers will be selected throughout the day today as franchises look for the best possible value in the mid-to-late rounds of Saturday’s action.

Here are three mock drafts to consider as the noon start time for round four approaches.

Bleacher Report

College Football News

Pro Football Network

A significant story on Day 2 of the NFL Draft was the fall of the quarterbacks, who continued to slip as Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati Bearcats), Malik Willis (Liberty Flames) and Matt Corral (Ole Miss Rebels) went in the third round. The biggest fall has been former North Carolina Tar Heels QB Sam Howell, who will be a Day 3 pick. All three mocks listed above have him going to the Seattle Seahawks with the fourth pick of the fourth round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make the first selection for the second day in a row thanks to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Potential picks for the first pick of Day 3 according to the mocks include Georgia Bulldogs guard Jamaree Sayler, Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant and Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

The always important Mr. Irrelevant designation goes to the final pick of the NFL Draft, and the mocks show USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram, Cincinnati defensive lineman Curtis Brooks and Wake Forest Demon Decons wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to be selected with pick No. 262 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Saturday’s NFL Draft coverage can be seen on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.