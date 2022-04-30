2022 NFL Draft order for Day 3: Rounds 4-7

We are 105 picks and three rounds into the 2022 NFL Draft. Saturday we wrap things up with rounds 4-7. The trades continued through day 2 and we finally got some traction on quarterbacks in round 3 on Friday night. A couple of head-scratching picks and some steals in the first three rounds (Baltimore Ravens I'm talking to you). Now we get into the lesser-known names as we are one step closer to the 2022 NFL season.

Rounds 4-7 are where teams search for the diamonds in the rough. As we all know, Tom Brady, the shiniest diamond, was drafted in the 6th round in 2000. Shannon Sharpe one of the best tight ends in NFL history was selected in the 7th round by the Denver Broncos. Who is going to be this year's best diamond in the rough?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open Saturday’s events with pick No. 106 and the San Francisco 49ers close it out with pick No. 262, also known as Mr. Irrelevant. Here’s a look at the complete draft order for Saturday’s final four rounds.

2022 NFL Draft draft order, Day 3