2022 undrafted free agents: Best available UDFAs look to find a home after Draft wraps

We take a look at the best players still available who went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
American defensive back Mario Goodrich of Clemson (31) during the Reese’s Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming to a close as the final selections are being made. While the draft ends with the poorly named Mr. Irrelevant, that isn’t the final opportunity for players to make their way to the NFL. Once the draft ends, players can be signed to teams as undrafted free agents (UDFA) and can certainly still be relevant. For whatever reason, these players weren’t selected in the draft, but maybe have better tools than the film suggests. Most UDFAs break camp with their team and still have a shot to crack a regular-season roster or practice squad.

There are a lot of notable names that had prolific NFL careers and started out as UDFAs. TE Antonio Gates was a UDFA that was an eight-time Pro Bowler and has gone down as one of the best tight ends in history. QB Warren Moon was a UDFA and played six seasons in the Canadian Football League before signing in the NFL. One of the best kickers of all time, Adam Vinatieri, was a UDFA out of South Dakota State. Perhaps the best UDFA ever was Kurt Warner who signed as a UDFA with the Green Bay Packers but was cut ahead of the regular season. He played a few years in the Arena Football League and then joined the St. Louis Rams and later Arizona Cardinals having great success.

Below is a look at the best players available as the 2022 NFL Draft comes to a close. We’ll update this list as the remaining seventh round picks come off the board.

Best players available heading toward undrafted free agency

Rank Player Name Position School
87 Carson Strong QB Nevada
119 Justyn Ross WR Clemson
125 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson
129 Verone McKinley III S Oregon
133 Josh Jobe CB Alabama
134 JoJo Domann LB Nebraska
140 Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State
153 Dohnovan West IOL Arizona State
162 Dare Rosenthal OT Kentucky
164 Abram Smith RB Baylor
165 Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State
169 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M
179 Mykael Wright CB Oregon
185 Alec Lindstrom IOL Boston College
186 Kaleb Eleby QB Western Michigan
187 Smoke Monday S Auburn
190 Mike Rose LB Iowa State
191 Christopher Allen EDGE Alabama
196 Obinna Eze OT TCU
198 Markquese Bell S Florida A&M
200 Yusuf Corker S Kentucky
202 Leon O'Neal Jr. S Texas A&M
203 Sterling Weatherford S Miami (OH)
207 D'vonte Price RB Florida International
210 Tyler Goodson RB Iowa
212 Kevin Austin Jr. WR Notre Dame
213 Sincere McCormick RB UTSA
214 Christopher Hinton DL Michigan
217 Jack Sanborn LB Wisconsin
218 Aaron Hansford LB Texas A&M
219 Zakoby McClain LB Auburn
220 Charleston Rambo WR Miami (FL)
221 Jayden Peevy DL Texas A&M
222 Dai'Jean Dixon WR Nicholls
223 Zonovan Knight RB NC State
226 Jack Coan QB Notre Dame
228 Tre Turner WR Virginia Tech
229 Isaiah Weston WR Northern Iowa
230 Jerrion Ealy RB Mississippi
232 Reggie Roberson Jr. WR SMU
233 Derrick Deese Jr. TE San Jose State
234 Kennedy Brooks RB Oklahoma
235 Dontario Drummond WR Mississippi
237 Jashaun Corbin RB Florida State
238 Makai Polk WR Mississippi State
239 E.J. Perry QB Brown
240 Vincent Gray CB Michigan
242 Bubba Bolden S Miami (FL)
245 Jaivon Heiligh WR Coastal Carolina
246 Juanyeh Thomas S Georgia Tech
248 Reed Blankenship S Middle Tennessee State
251 Tyree Johnson EDGE Texas A&M
252 ZaQuandre White RB South Carolina
253 Josh Johnson WR Tulsa
254 Jerreth Sterns WR Western Kentucky
255 Adam Anderson EDGE Georgia
257 David Anenih DL Houston
258 Austin Allen TE Nebraska
261 Samori Toure WR Nebraska
263 Jeremiah Gemmel LB North Carolina
266 Ellis Brooks LB Penn State
267 Bamidele Olaseni OT Utah
270 Ben Brown IOL Mississippi
271 Isaac Taylor-Stuart CB USC
272 Josh Ross LB Michigan
273 Ali Fayad EDGE Western Michigan
274 Kolby Harvell-Peel S Oklahoma State
275 Gerrit Prince TE UAB
276 Max Borghi RB Washington State
277 Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa DL Notre Dame
278 Jaquarii Roberson WR Wake Forest
281 Shaun Jolly CB Appalachian State
282 Josh Thompson CB Texas
283 Marquan McCall DL Kentucky
284 Noah Elliss DL Idaho
285 Cole Kelley QB Southeastern Louisiana
287 Jermaine Waller CB Virginia Tech
288 Ty Fryfogle WR Indiana
289 Brock Purdy QB Iowa State
290 Tre Williams EDGE Arkansas
291 Dallis Flowers CB Pittsburg State
293 C.J. Verdell RB Oregon
294 Jeremiah Moon EDGE Florida
295 Dustin Crum QB Kent State
297 Lucas Krull TE Pittsburgh
298 Ryan Van Demark OT UConn
299 Nephi Sewell LB Utah
302 Luiji Vilain DL Wake Forest
304 Braylon Sanders WR Mississippi
306 Sam Webb CB Missouri Western
310 Jean Delance OT Florida
311 Myron Cunningham OT Arkansas
314 Aqeel Glass QB Alabama A&M
317 Darien Butler LB Arizona State
319 Deven Thompkins WR Utah State
320 William Dunkle IOL San Diego State
321 Arron Mosby EDGE Fresno State
322 Brock Hoffman IOL Virginia Tech
323 Mika Tafua EDGE Utah
324 Tanner Conner WR Idaho State
325 Devon Williams WR Oregon
328 Xavier Newman-Johnson IOL Baylor
330 Tyler Vrabel OT Boston College
331 Jaylen Warren RB Oklahoma State
332 Armani Rogers TE Ohio
333 Devin Cochran OT Georgia Tech
334 Zach VanValkenburg DL Iowa
335 Brad Hawkins S Michigan
336 Chase Allen TE Iowa State
337 Joey Blount S Virginia
338 LaBryan Ray DL Alabama
339 D'Eriq King QB Miami (FL)
340 Tyrese Robinson IOL Oklahoma
342 Damarcus Fields CB Texas Tech
343 Calvin Turner Jr. RB Hawaii
344 Gabe Brkic K Oklahoma
345 Hayden Howerton IOL SMU
346 Ronnie Rivers RB Fresno State
347 Nate Landman LB Colorado
348 Ja'Quan McMillian CB East Carolina
349 Brendan Radley-Hiles S Washington
350 Chris Steele CB USC
351 Slade Bolden WR Alabama
352 Blaise Andries IOL Minnesota
353 Jason Poe IOL Mercer
354 De'Shaan Dixon DL Norfolk State
356 Andrew Rupcich OT Culver Stockton College
357 Emeka Emezie WR NC State
358 Isaiah Graham-Mobley LB Boston College
360 Trae Barry TE Boston College
361 Leddie Brown RB West Virginia
362 James Empey IOL BYU
363 Demetrius Taylor EDGE Appalachian State
364 Kyler McMichael CB North Carolina
365 Dion Novil DL North Texas
366 Jeremiah Hall TE Oklahoma
367 Jake Hansen LB Illinois
368 James Skalski LB Clemson
369 Josh Sills IOL Oklahoma State
370 Michael Maietti IOL Missouri
371 C.J. Brewer DL Coastal Carolina
372 Tay Martin WR Oklahoma State
373 Josh Rivas IOL Kansas State
375 Olakunle Fatukasi LB Rutgers
376 Nazeeh Johnson S Marshall
378 James Houston IV LB Jackson State
380 Nick Ford IOL Utah
381 Qwynterrio Cole S Louisville
382 Justin Hall WR Ball State
383 Grant Morgan LB Arkansas
384 Corey Sutton WR Appalachian State
385 Nick Grant CB Virginia
386 Charles Williams RB UNLV
387 Kadofi Wright LB Buffalo
389 Greg Bell RB San Diego State
391 Keegan Cryder IOL Wyoming
392 Isaiah Chambers DL McNeese State
393 Master Teague III RB Ohio State
394 Tayland Humphrey DL Louisiana-Lafayette
395 Bryce Watts CB UMass
396 Eric Barriere QB Eastern Washington
397 Kalil Pimpleton WR Central Michigan
398 Josh Seltzner IOL Wisconsin
399 Josh Babicz TE North Dakota State
400 Johnny Johnson III WR Oregon
401 Cam'Ron Harris RB Miami (FL)
404 Carson Wells EDGE Colorado
405 Zyon Gilbert CB Florida Atlantic
406 Sam Okuayinonu EDGE Maryland
407 Peyton Hendershot TE Indiana
408 Big Kat Bryant EDGE UCF
409 Ryan Stonehouse P Colorado State
411 Clint Ratkovich RB Northern Illinois
413 Nolan Turner S Clemson
414 Zander Horvath RB Purdue
415 Tre Sterling S Oklahoma State
416 Bryant Koback RB Toledo
417 Cal Adomitis LS Pittsburgh
418 Davis Cheek QB Elon
419 Keyshawn James DL Fayetteville State
420 T.J. Pledger RB Utah
422 Jonathan Garibay K Texas Tech
423 Caleb Jones OT Indiana
424 Trenton Thompson S San Diego State
425 Ryder Anderson DL Indiana
426 Scott Patchan DL Colorado State
427 Cameron Dicker K Texas
428 Cole Schneider IOL UCF
429 Leonard Johnson CB Duke
430 Tyler Snead WR East Carolina
432 Chase Garbers QB California
433 Daniel Wright S Alabama
434 Julius Turner DL Rutgers
436 B.J. Baylor RB Oregon State
437 Jalen Virgil WR Appalachian State
438 Scott Nelson S Wisconsin
439 John Ojukwu OT Boise State
440 Tayler Hawkins CB South Dakota State
441 Quandre Mosely CB Kentucky
442 Tyler Johnson EDGE Arizona State
443 Jequez Ezzard WR Sam Houston State
444 Glen Logan DL LSU
445 Kadeem Telfort OT UAB
446 Jaylan Alexander LB Purdue
447 Jahmir Johnson OT Texas A&M
448 Jack Snyder IOL San Jose State
449 Justin Rice LB Utah State
451 Kekaula Kaniho CB Boise State
452 Tristin McCollum S Sam Houston State
453 Noah Harvey LB Michigan State
454 Curtis Hodges TE Arizona State
455 Antwan Collier S Florida A&M
456 Dennis Houston WR Western Illinois
457 A.J. Arcuri OT Michigan State
458 Nick Sciba K Wake Forest
459 Kaylon Geiger WR Texas Tech
460 Raheem Blackshear RB Virginia Tech
461 Lio'undre Gallimore WR Valdosta State
462 Jaylan Foster S South Carolina
463 Zach McCloud EDGE Miami (FL)
464 Will Adams S Virginia
465 Chris Owens IOL Alabama
466 De'Montre Tuggle RB Ohio
467 Mike Harley WR Miami (FL)
468 Stanley Berryhill III WR Arizona
470 Jacub Panusiak EDGE Michigan State
471 Joshua Onujiogu EDGE Framingham State
472 Britain Covey WR Utah
473 Cory McCoy S Marshall
474 Jake Hummel LB Iowa State
475 Aaron Shampklin RB Harvard
476 Andrew Vastardis IOL Michigan
477 Matt Hankins CB Iowa
478 Benton Whitley DL Holy Cross
479 Robert Washington RB Valparaiso
480 Vavae Malepeai RB USC
481 Cyrus Habibi-Likio RB Boise State
482 Jordan Tucker OT North Carolina
483 Cole Johnson QB James Madison
484 Calvin Jackson Jr. WR Washington State
485 Joel Dublanko LB Cincinnati
486 Julius Faulk Jr. CB Delta State
487 Mike Brown S Miami (OH)
488 Ben Stille DL Nebraska
489 Qwuantrezz Knight S UCLA
490 Jah-Maine Martin RB North Carolina A&T
491 Ikenna Onwuasoanya DL CSU Pueblo
492 George Moore OT Oregon
493 Kevin Jarvis IOL Michigan State
494 Noah Burks LB Wisconsin
495 Parker White K South Carolina
496 Shabari Davis CB Southeast Missouri State
497 Corey Bethley DL TCU
498 Tyreek Maddox-Williams LB Rutgers
499 Kevin Atkins DL Fresno State
500 Mandy Alonso DL Virginia
501 Isaiah Pola-Mao S USC
502 Greg Eisworth II S Iowa State
503 William Kwenkeu LB Temple
504 Luke Masterson LB Wake Forest
505 Kordell Jackson CB Austin Peay
506 Jack Koerner S Iowa
507 Danny Godlevske IOL Oklahoma State
508 Allie Green IV CB Missouri
509 Dee Anderson WR Alabama A&M
510 Avery Atkins P LSU
511 Brandon Peters QB Illinois
512 Tristan Nichols DL Nevada
514 Marcelino Ball S Indiana
515 Avery Roberts LB Oregon State
516 Mataeo Durant RB Duke
517 Malik Davis RB Florida
518 Malachi Carter WR Georgia Tech
519 Erik Swenson OT Oklahoma
520 Drew Hartlaub S Penn State
521 C.J. Wright DL Georgia Southern
522 Patrick Paul OT Houston
523 McKinley Williams DL Syracuse
525 Chandler Wooten LB Auburn
526 Tyrone Truesdell DL Florida
527 Brandon Sebastian CB Boston College
528 Jarrid Williams OT Miami (FL)
529 Cain Madden IOL Notre Dame
530 Nyles Pinckney DL Minnesota
531 Liam Shanahan IOL LSU
532 Owen Carney EDGE Illinois
533 Cole Bentley IOL Louisville
534 Roderick Perry II DL Illinois
535 Keir Thomas EDGE Florida State
536 Ben Petrula IOL Boston College
537 Lakia Henry LB Mississippi
538 Clarence Hicks EDGE UTSA
539 Tony Adams S Illinois
541 Jordan Williams DL Virginia Tech
542 Darrell Baker Jr. CB Georgia Southern
543 Riko Jeffers LB Texas Tech
544 Travell Harris WR Washington State
545 Ricky Person Jr. RB NC State
546 Mike Greene DL James Madison
547 JaVonta Payton WR Tennessee
548 Obi Eboh CB UCLA
549 Tomon Fox LB North Carolina
550 Daniel Barker TE Illinois
551 Conner Olson IOL Minnesota
552 Demetris Robinson WR Auburn
553 Damion Daniels DL Nebraska
554 Raleigh Texada CB Baylor
555 Mike Palmer S Boston College
556 Paul Grattan IOL UCLA
557 Drew Seers LB Lindenwood
558 Derrick Tangelo DL Penn State
559 Brayden Thomas EDGE North Dakota State
561 Kobie Whiteside DL Missouri
562 Kana'i Mauga LB USC
563 Nate Needham K Bowling Green
564 Steven Gilmore CB Marshall
565 Zerrick Cooper QB Jacksonville State
566 Aubrey Solomon DL Tennessee
567 Stephen Carr RB Indiana
568 Kuony Deng LB California
569 K.D. Nixon WR USC
570 De'Jahn Warren CB Jackson State
571 Donovan Jeter DL Michigan
572 Akial Byers DL Missouri
573 Charles Wiley EDGE UTSA
574 Vi Jones EDGE NC State
575 Alex Palczewski OT Illinois
576 T.J. Carter CB Memphis
577 Chris Turner EDGE Missouri
578 Jack Wohlabaugh IOL Duke
579 Braden Galloway TE Clemson
580 Cole Fotheringham TE Utah
581 Nykeim Johnson WR Syracuse
582 Anthony Brown QB Oregon
583 Taylor Riggins EDGE Buffalo
584 Colin Schooler LB Texas Tech
585 C.J. Morgan S Mississippi State
586 Diego Fagot LB Navy
587 Tariqious Tisdale DL Mississippi
588 Tre Swilling CB Georgia Tech
589 Trevor Harmanson LB UTSA
590 Colin Newell IOL Iowa State
591 Jalen McKenzie OT USC
592 Drew White LB Notre Dame
593 Ryan Nelson OT Virginia
594 Stewart Reese IOL Florida
595 Andrew Mevis K Iowa State
596 Derek Kerstetter IOL Texas
597 Josh Watts P Colorado
598 McKenzie Milton QB Florida State
599 Josh Blackwell CB Duke
600 Alex Akingbulu OT Fresno State
601 Amari Carter S Miami (FL)
602 Coney Durr CB Minnesota
603 Alec Anderson OT UCLA
605 De'Andre Johnson QB Texas Southern
606 Brenden Schooler S Texas
607 Khalan Tolson LB Illinois
608 Ryan Wright P Tulane
609 Desjuan Johnson DL Toledo
610 TieNeal Martin S Tulsa
611 Taysir Mack WR Pittsburgh
612 Colby Ragland OT UAB
613 Raheem Layne S Indiana
614 Mo Diallo DL Arizona State
615 Roger Cray CB Western Kentucky
616 Dishon McNary CB Central Michigan
617 Silas Kelly LB Coastal Carolina
618 Brandon Martin LB Ball State
619 Sean Dykes TE Memphis
620 Michael Griffin II S South Dakota State
621 Melvin Rouse II WR Yale
622 Thomas Odukoya TE Eastern Michigan
623 Blake Hayes P Illinois
625 Shamarious Gilmore IOL Georgia State
626 Greg Long IOL Purdue
627 Changa Hodge WR Virginia Tech
628 Jake Moody K Michigan
629 Jordan Silver LS Arkansas
630 Ben Griffiths P USC
631 Jack Gibbens LB Minnesota
632 Devin Taylor CB Bowling Green
634 Matt Allen IOL Michigan State
635 Zaire Mitchell TE Notre Dame
636 Aron Johnson OT South Dakota State
637 D'Anthony Bell S West Florida
639 Deionte Knight DL Western Ontario
640 Isaiah Land LB Florida A&M
641 Tyshaun James WR Central Connecticut
642 Tavius Robinson EDGE Mississippi
643 Dylan Cook OT Montana
644 Jack Cochrane EDGE South Dakota

