The 2022 NFL Draft is coming to a close as the final selections are being made. While the draft ends with the poorly named Mr. Irrelevant, that isn’t the final opportunity for players to make their way to the NFL. Once the draft ends, players can be signed to teams as undrafted free agents (UDFA) and can certainly still be relevant. For whatever reason, these players weren’t selected in the draft, but maybe have better tools than the film suggests. Most UDFAs break camp with their team and still have a shot to crack a regular-season roster or practice squad.

There are a lot of notable names that had prolific NFL careers and started out as UDFAs. TE Antonio Gates was a UDFA that was an eight-time Pro Bowler and has gone down as one of the best tight ends in history. QB Warren Moon was a UDFA and played six seasons in the Canadian Football League before signing in the NFL. One of the best kickers of all time, Adam Vinatieri, was a UDFA out of South Dakota State. Perhaps the best UDFA ever was Kurt Warner who signed as a UDFA with the Green Bay Packers but was cut ahead of the regular season. He played a few years in the Arena Football League and then joined the St. Louis Rams and later Arizona Cardinals having great success.

Below is a look at the best players available as the 2022 NFL Draft comes to a close. We’ll update this list as the remaining seventh round picks come off the board.

Best players available heading toward undrafted free agency