Browns draft DT Perrion Winfrey with No. 108 pick

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey with the No. 108 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After receiving second-team All-Big 12 honors last season, Winfrey’s size and strength pose a looming threat to opposing offensive lines whenever he makes his debut.

Scouting Report

A 6’4”, 290-pound bruiser, Winfrey recorded 23 tackles, 11 for loss and 5.5 sacks in 12 starts for Oklahoma last year. There’s really no question about it, his professional destiny is run stopping. He isn’t the quickest off the ball, and for the moment, he’s noticeably one-dimensional on the defensive front. However, once he settles into a consistent role for Browns and establishes his comfortability, the success should come naturally with his development.

Career statistics

