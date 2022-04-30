Commanders draft QB Sam Howell with No. 144 pick

The Washington Commanders hope to have the quarterback of the future somewhere on their roster, selecting Sam Howell with the No. 144 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former North Carolina Tar Heels QB started three years before moving on to the professional level, putting up big numbers in every college football season. He’ll share the quarterbacks room with former first-rounder, Carson Wentz, who the team acquired from the Colts earlier this offseason.

Scouting Report

Howell brings a ton of confidence to the quarterback position, though his game has its limitations. He does not have the size many NFL teams are looking for at 6-foot-1, though plenty of quarterbacks have succeeded around that height. Howell stands strong in the pocket and has the leadership skills you want from a player at his position.

Howell became much more of a runner in his third college football season, so that is certainly part of his game when plays break down. He can get himself out of trouble with his legs and create yardage. Accuracy needs some work for Howell to become the best quarterback he can be at this level.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

It was a bit surprising seeing Howell stay on the board for as long as he did. However, the Commanders is a great fit for the quarterback. He’ll likely learn under Carson Wentz for a few seasons with a chance to take over when Wentz time in Washington is over. Fantasy wise, Howell isn’t worth taking a chance on this season, but it could be something to think about in future years.