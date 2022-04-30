Seahawks draft OT Abraham Lucas with No. 72 pick

The Seattle Seahawks have selected Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas with the No. 72 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The decorated Pac-12 linemen from Wazzu has now found his professional home where he’ll help with pass and run blocking.

Scouting Report

The 6’7, 317-pound big man from Everett, WA, made an impact in all five of his seasons at Washington State. He earned All Pac-12 honors all five of his seasons with the Cougars and was named a freshman All-American by the Associated Press in 2018.

He showed off some of his nimbleness during the NFL Scouting Combine in February, running a 4.92-second 40-yard dash during the event.

How can Lucas impact the Seahawks in 2022?

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein labeled Lucas as a backup prospect that could potentially develop into a starter if put into the right situation. He has a lot of core strength but will need to work on several aspects like limiting false start penalties.