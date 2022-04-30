Steelers draft WR Calvin Austin III with No. 138 pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide receiver Calvin Austin III with pick No. 138 in the 2022 NFL Draft. A Memphis native from the University of Memphis, Austin topped 1,000 receiving yards and was an American Athletic Conference first-team selection in each of his final two seasons as a Tiger. A former track athlete, Austin averaged 16.3 yards per catch during his career and scored 22 times from 2020-21. Here is what you need to know about the diminutive receiver.

Scouting Report

Quick. It’s the best word to describe Austin’s game and the type of routes that work best for him. At 5-foot-9 and 162 pounds, he isn’t going to win contested catches or be able to wall off defensive backs who try to cover him tightly. What he can do is get open in a flash and make things happen after the catch. He was a workout warrior at the NFL Combine, finishing with the best time of any wideout in the three-cone drill (6.65 seconds) and the 20-yard shuttle (4.07 seconds). He ran a 4.32 40-yard dash, third-best among wide receivers.

Austin ranks among the top five all-time at Memphis in career receptions (156) thanks to his dependable hands. He has experience lining up out wide, in the slot, in the backfield and as a punt returner.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

It was a bit of a surprise to see Austin drop as far as he did. As a speed guy, Austin provides the Steelers with an immediate big play threat. With that being said, there’s a good chance Austin is more of a special teams player early on. He may have a few targets throughout the season. But I expect him to have much more of an impact later on for the Steelers.