Ravens draft OT Daniel Faalele with No. 110 pick

The Baltimore Ravens have drafted OT Daniel Faalele with the 110th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Faalele didn’t play competitive football until 2017 which was his sophomore year. He played at national powerhouse IMG where he had a ton of success. At Minnesota, Faalele was a consistent starter from the time he got there. In 2021, Faalele was named First Team All-Big Ten by the coaches. Following the season, Faalele also competed in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The biggest thing that stands out is Faalele’s size. At 6-foot-9, 380 pounds, Faalele would be one of the bigger tackles in all of the NFL. He’s extremely powerful with his hands and does great work after engaging the rusher. The biggest weakness for Faalele is his quickness. Struggles a bit with quicker edge workers working outside. It will only get harder now that he’ll be moving up to the NFL.