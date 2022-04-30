Ravens draft CB Jalyn Armour-Davis with No. 119 pick

The Baltimore Ravens went to the cornerback position in their No. 119 selection of the 2022 NFL Draft as they picked former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. He played extended snaps in just one college football season, but he has the talent to make a difference at the NFL level.

Scouting Report

Armour-Davis has the skills you would want from a cornerback in the pros with plenty of speed and length to compete with opposing wideouts. He will probably not make a huge impact on the defensive side of the ball immediately, but there is a lot for the coaching staff to work with. Armour-Davis has the speed to make up for his mistakes early and if he can stay consistent, he could project to being a quality NFL corner.

Career statistics

