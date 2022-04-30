Seahawks draft CB Tariq Woolen with No. 153 pick

The Seattle Seahawks added to their cornerback position when they selected former UTSA Roadrunners player Tariq Woolen with the No. 153 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. UTSA was one of the surprise teams in college football last season, and Woolen played a big role in the Roadrunners’ success. He joins Cincinnati’s Coby Bryan in the cornerback room, who the Seahawks drafted earlier in Day 3.

Scouting Report

Woolen has a ton of college football experience as he played for UTSA for the last five years, but he is new to the cornerback position. He started out his college career at wide receiver before switching over to the defensive side of the ball. Woolen has all the potential in the world to develop into a quality NFL corner with his physical ability, and he could be a fantastic addition if he polishes his skills at the position.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.