Panthers draft OLB Brandon Smith with No. 120 pick

The Carolina Panthers added an outside linebacker as they selected Brandon Smith with the No. 120 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent the last three seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions before declaring for the draft early.

Scouting Report

Smith has tremendous speed off the edge, and the coaching staff should love his athleticism. He has great length and solid size for the position, so there’s a lot to work with on this roster. In addition to having ideal strength, Smith held his own in coverage, which should translate to the NFL. He still has room to improve with his tackling ability as he will sometimes go for the big hit instead of wrapping up, but he is a talented prospect.

Career statistics

