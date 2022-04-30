Cowboys draft OLB Damone Clark with No. 176 pick

The Dallas Cowboys added some additional depth to their group of linebackers as they selected Damone Clark with the No. 176 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, though it could be a while before he takes sees the field. Clark played in four seasons with the LSU Tigers and put up monster numbers in 2021, but he underwent spinal fusion surgery more than a month before the draft, which could sideline him until the 2023 season.

Scouting Report

Clark ranked fourth among FBS players in total tackles last season with 135, and he has the attitude the coaching staff should love when it comes to being a football player. Clark plays with a great deal of toughness and when you combine that with his athletic talents, there’s a lot to like about his game. Taking a player with this type of injury could be a risk, but he has a lot of talent and a gamble could pay off in the future.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.