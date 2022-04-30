Packers draft OT Rasheed Walker with 249th pick in NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers reinforced their offensive line with the selection of Rasheed Walker, the No. 249 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Penn State product brings a large, sturdy frame and raw power but must iron out some technical issues.

Scouting Report

A multi-year starter, Walker brings big-school experience and NFL physical tools to the table. He has the mobility to operate in modern pro offenses as well as the play strength to clear paths on power runs. Walker started three seasons at left tackle and could conceivably stay there at the next level.

At the same time, Walker can play out of control, something that could keep him from contributing early in his career. He committed double-digit penalties over his final two seasons and can miss delayed rushes, leading to sacks. Walker can fix those issues over time, but how quickly he does remains to be seen.